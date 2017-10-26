Lawline’s “Virginia Day” Offers Up A Big Win for Virginia Attorneys

There is a reason why they call the Eastern District of Virginia the Rocket Docket.

Lawline, the nation’s leading online Continuing Legal Education (CLE) provider, announced today that it will be offering four live webcasts just for Virginia attorneys on the October 31, 2017 Virginia CLE reporting deadline. These webcasts are all CLE accredited by the Virginia State Bar and are designed with the Virginia practitioner in mind. The courses include:

1. Bankruptcy Litigation 101: What Virginia Business Litigators Need to Know

2. Rocket Docket Litigation: A Business Litigator's Perspective on Practice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia

3. Introduction to Operating Agreements in Virginia

4. Forming a Nonprofit Entity in Virginia

These live webcasts are offered as part of the already extensive list of courses Lawline is providing to Virginia attorneys in anticipation of the deadline, which includes more than 30 live webcasts in the month of October and 300+ on-demand courses.

Two attorneys scheduled to present on Virginia Day weighed in on the importance of their courses for fellow practitioners. “There is a reason why they call the Eastern District of Virginia the Rocket Docket,” said attorney Jesse Binnall. “It is the fastest paced federal court in the country… but many lawyers may very well find that litigating cases here will be some of the most rewarding experiences of their lives.” Of her program on nonprofit entity formation, attorney Pantea Stevenson said, “Since the recession, nonprofits have been subject to additional scrutiny and transparency requests. Setting up good governance for your nonprofit clients is more important than ever.”

