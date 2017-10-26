The Coverage Gap Map For 2018, nearly half the counties will offer just one plan option on the federal exchange. HealtheDeals.com helps educate consumers and provide affordable solutions, talk with a live advisor, access easy-to-understand info, find plans that work with your budget, and enjoy a simple shopping process.

As 2018 open enrollment nears, consumers are bracing for higher health insurance premiums and fewer exchange-based carrier options*. Compounded by President Donald J. Trump’s executive order aimed at providing options to unaffordable Affordable Care Act** (ACA) plans and his announcement that cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments will end immediately***, many people are wondering if they will be required to purchase coverage this year, and if they are, will they be able to afford it. HealtheDeals.com, an award-winning website, private health insurance exchange and a member of The IHC Group, today unveiled a new look and functionality. This redesign focuses on providing individuals and families with a helpful and efficient way to find affordable health plan options.

In addition, Health eDeals now has concentrations of local health plan advisors in Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas and more. Consumers can use the Agent Finder tool to schedule an appointment with a licensed advisor in their community or call the toll free number and get immediate assistance over the phone.

Health eDeals’ outreach program includes an expansive media campaign—both traditional and digital marketing—to increase awareness of affordable solutions in these six regional markets.

“Selecting and purchasing health insurance can be daunting, especially if you are a hard-working, middle-class earner, and yet the ACA may not be affordable in your county. For 2018, nearly half the counties in our country will offer just one plan option on the federal exchange,” said Brian Dow, Chief Operating Officer of IHC Specialty Benefits. “We’ve been hearing from insureds that they cannot afford to pay more for health insurance than for their mortgage. So we enhanced HealtheDeals.com in order to educate consumers and provide them with affordable solutions. You can talk with a live advisor, access easy-to-understand information, find plans that work with your budget, and enjoy a simple shopping process.”

Highlights of the HealtheDeals.com redesign include:



Product information pages with video explanations

Easy navigation layout with click-to-call feature for quick answers to questions

Streamlined quoting process

Affordable health plan solutions for those priced out or opting out of ACA plan as well as self-employed, early retirees, small business owners and employees

According to Dave Keller, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of IHC Specialty Benefits, “The ACA offers an exemption to those for whom the lowest-priced individual plan option in their area—before subsidies— would cost more than 8.16 percent of their household income. We offer people in this situation a range of plan options that allow them to access benefits that may fit better within their means.”

The 2018 Open Enrollment starts November 1 and runs through December 15. To stay up-to-date on health insurance information or to learn about affordable health plan options, please visit HealtheDeals.com.

