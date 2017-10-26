# 1 in Japan, ISL Online Provides Tool Enabling VARs and MSPs to Remotely Support Non-Managed Clients with a Single Click ISL has been absolutely priceless to us. All of our techs use it – the remote support is superior to other offerings out there. Even your newest, least experienced end user can initiate an ISL connection without any problems." - Michael Selman, System Administrator, Mighty Oaks

ISL Online, creators of remote support, access and helpdesk software used by technology service providers, helpdesks and IT departments in over 100 countries, has formally opened operations in North America and plans to focus on serving Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Services Providers (MSPs). The 16-year-old company, headquartered in Slovenia, is a pioneer in the remote desktop industry, providing software that allows users to access and support computers and mobile devices from afar. Currently, ISL Online is sold through a network of authorized partners in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, but opening a location in the largest market in the world, North America, was a long-time goal for CEO, Jure Pompe.

“Opening a location in North America has been a company goal since we launched in 2003. We are excited to have an experienced Channel team on the ground that will serve the US and Canada,” said Pompe.

And ISL Online intends to disrupt the remote desktop space.

“The way we’ve licensed the product enables service providers to deploy ISL to every device they manage, anywhere in the world. If they can’t get into a device via their RMM tool, we provide a great path to those devices,” Pompe continued.

ISL Online is the leading remote desktop product in Japan and has a significant market share in Europe, but entering the market in the US and Canada—specifically the IT Channel—is different. So, the company has tapped 23-year software industry and Channel veteran, Luke Walling, as North American GM.

“ISL Online is a great remote support tool for service providers. It’s affordable and it just works,” Walling said. “We make it one-click easy to move from a live chat session to a remote support session, whether you have our agent installed or not. And, we do it at one simple price – every tech license includes unlimited access agents,” he added.

Michael Selman, System Administrator at Mighty Oaks, a managed services provider with three locations in Eastern Canada, agrees.

“ISL has been absolutely priceless to us. All of our techs use it – the remote support is superior to other offerings out there,” he said.

To continue adding happy partners like Mighty Oaks, the company formed a team in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, where Walling is based, comprised of other Channel veterans in the fall of 2016.

“We learned quickly that we needed to offer more flexible subscription options for service providers,” Walling said. “We’re not trying to replace RMM platforms; we’re looking to enhance the tools VARs and MSPs have so they can support a wide variety of clients, especially new or non-managed ones.”

For MSPs like Mighty Oaks, ISL Online allows them to take on clients other providers might typically turn away.

“For our break/fix clients, ISL is essential. Some of our customers are small and the costs of managed services scare them. We’re not going to tell these customers to go away. Since they aren’t paying us a flat fee to use our RMM platform, we use ISL to monitor them,” Selman said.

“Even your newest, least experienced end user can initiate an ISL connection without any problems,” he continued.

ISL is the only remote desktop provider that offers a plan allowing unlimited installs and concurrent sessions, which makes it attractive to organizations of all sizes. Additionally, ISL prides itself on maintaining a 99.9% uptime rate, which is vital for service providers.

“It’s fast—we don’t have patience for tools that we have to waste time with every time we use them, and our customers don’t, either. Most other products we’ve used have been that way,” Selman added.

To celebrate their North American launch, ISL is offering special pricing for service providers who have recently experienced a price increase from their existing remote desktop provider. To learn more about this, please contact sales(at)islonlineusa(dot)com or call 877-475-6654.

About ISL Online

ISL Online is a pioneer in the remote desktop support industry. Since 2003, ISL has been providing remote control software to IT professionals and helpdesks in more than 100 countries, notably owning market share in Japan. Delivered via cloud or on-premises, ISL allows users to access and control Windows, Mac and Linux computers plus mobile devices to provide ad hoc technical support and remote management. ISL is developed by XLAB, a software development company headquartered in Europe, with offices in Slovenia, Switzerland, the UK and the USA. Visit ISL at https://www.islonline.com/us/