Applied Systems today announced that McLean Hallmark Insurance Group has selected Applied Epic, the world’s most widely used brokerage management system, as the foundation for its digital transformation strategy. McLean Hallmark Insurance Group will also increase insurer connectivity with rating applications to provide the best products and service to customers.

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance brokerages to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a brokerage to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, financial accounting and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides brokerages with multiple global locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“As we expanded our business through organic and acquisitive growth, we saw an opportunity to standardize our operations on a single platform to support multiple locations,” said John Belyea, chief operating officer, McLean Hallmark Insurance Group. “Applied software will enable all of our staff – from sales to servicing – to leverage a single view of our customers and prospects and create a more connected experience between our insurer partners and business.”

Applied Rating Services is Canada’s comparative rating service for insurance brokerages and insurers that provides the industry’s most accurate rates for the most insurers nationwide. Applied Systems offers the most comprehensive portfolio of rating services to deliver fast, accurate and mobile quoting for automobile and property insurance, enabling brokerages to more efficiently drive business growth while providing a better client experience.

“As the insurance industry is undergoing digital transformation, growth-minded brokerages are adopting advanced software applications to standardize operations and provide an elevated customer experience,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Applied software will enable McLean Hallmark Insurance Group to more quickly identify new growth opportunities and scale their business operations with ease.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About McLean Hallmark Insurance Group

McLean Hallmark Insurance Group Ltd. is one of Canada’s leading independent insurance brokerages with more than 130 employees operating out of its four offices: Toronto, Markham, Mississauga and Kingston. McLean Hallmark has built its business on focused business segments including Transportation, Logistics, New Car Dealers, Golf Courses, Aviation, Group Personal Lines and High Net Worth Personal Lines.