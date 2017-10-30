The Dangerous Consequences of “Jobmobbing”

Unfortunately, jobmobbing is becoming a widely relevant topic, as more and more employees become the victims of workplace terrorizing.

Dawn MacGregor’s first job out of MIT seems like the beginning of a bright career and new life in Boulder, Colo. However, things take a dangerous turn when Dawn becomes the subject of aggressive “jobmobbing,” or workplace bullying.

In “Jobmobbers: Under the Watchful Eye of the Coyote,” Patricia Komar’s new suspense thriller, the author highlights a growing concern in today’s society. Komar weaves an eye-opening account of workplace bullying and the physical and psychological effects that can result.

As Dawn becomes the target of coworker sabotage and dangerous attacks, she begins to deteriorate psychologically. The only constant in her life is a coyote, who appears regularly, just beyond her property. Dawn starts to bond with the wild animal, as she continues to suffer abuse at work.

“The human-animal connection is undeniable,” Komar said. “Our main character relates to her new visitor in a way she can’t relate to her coworkers, and she begins to retreat to her animalistic instincts as she is targeted more and more.”

Komar has observed the consequences of bullying behavior, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), in her work as a counselor and expressive arts therapist. Her books is based on her experiences and education of bullying and victim behavior.

“Unfortunately, jobmobbing is becoming a widely relevant topic,” Komar said, “As more and more employees become the victims of workplace terrorizing. It’s something we need to recognize and discuss, so that victims of jobmobbing know they can find help, before it’s too late.”

About the author

Patricia Komar holds university degrees from Switzerland, New York and British Columbia in the arts, writing and psychology. She writes feature articles for North American publications and is the author of The Hollow Hills Explorer Series, The Ghost in the Hollows and Missing in the Hollows, as well as Diary of a Teen Explorer, among others. To learn more about the author and her books, visit PatriciaKomar.com.

