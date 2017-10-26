# 1 in Japan, ISL Online Allows School IT Departments to Support an Unlimited Number of Students and Staff for One Flat Rate “I cover two schools. Going back and forth just isn’t convenient. With ISL, I don’t have to physically go from school to school, and my daily flow of activities isn’t interrupted. It saves me the time of physically having to be on-site.” Gregg Scott, Technology Facilitator, Pontiac-Wm Holliday SD

ISL Online, creators of remote support, access and helpdesk software used by IT departments, technology service providers and helpdesks in over 100 countries, has formally opened operations in North America and plans to focus on serving education technology professionals. The 16-year-old company, headquarted in Slovenia, is a pioneer in the remote desktop industry, providing software that allows users to access and support computers and mobile devices from afar. Currently, ISL Online is sold through a network of authorized partners in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, but opening a location in the largest market in the world, North America, was a long-time goal for CEO, Jure Pompe.

“Opening a location in North America has been a company goal since we launched our first product in 2003. We are excited to have a team on the ground in North Carolina that will serve schools in the US and Canada,” said Pompe.

“We are one of the only remote access and support products in the world to offer subscription models and aggressive pricing policies for the customers that need it most, like educational institutions,” he added.

ISL Online is the leading remote desktop product in Japan and has a significant market share in Europe, but entering the market in the US and Canada is different. So, the company has tapped 23-year software industry veteran, Luke Walling, as their North American GM. Walling plans to focus efforts on the education space, a segment he has served for over 20 years.

“ISL Online is a great remote support and service tool for small schools with just a few hundred students and staff up to large districts with mature helpdesk organizations. It’s affordable and it just works. Not only that, our licensing model is practically built out-of-the-box for Education,” Walling said.

Gregg Scott, Technology Facilitator at Pontiac-William Holliday School District #105 in Illinois, agrees.

“I was using another solution and the price tag got pretty high. My former provider gave me a huge price increase, so I was looking for another solution. I couldn’t find anything that suited my needs until I saw ISL. It has a low learning curve and the price tag is good,” he said.

To continue adding happy clients like Scott, the company formed a team in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, where Walling is based, comprised of software industry veterans with a long history of working in the education technology space in the fall of 2016.

“We learned quickly that we needed to offer more flexible subscription options for schools,” Walling said. “We needed to provide a tool that allows IT staff to support an unlimited number of students and staff for one flat rate. That’s vital for schools on a tight budget.”

ISL Online is the only remote desktop provider in the market that offers a plan that allows unlimited installs and concurrent sessions, making it easy for IT departments to access any device, at any time. This also frees school IT professionals from physically going from site to site to remediate issues as they arise.

“I cover two schools and they’re two blocks apart. Going back and forth all the time just isn’t convenient. With ISL, I don’t have to physically go from school to school, and my daily flow of activities isn’t interrupted. It saves me the time of physically having to be on-site,” said Scott.

Additionally, ISL prides itself on maintaining a 99.9% uptime rate, which is extremely important for busy school IT professionals. “ISL has been very good for us. I have used it at least a dozen times over the past week, and it has worked flawlessly. It even loads quicker than my former solution,” Scott added.

To celebrate their North American launch, ISL is offering special pricing for educational institutions who have recently experienced a price increase from their existing remote desktop provider. To learn more about this, please contact sales(at)islonlineusa(dot)com or call 877-475-6654.

About ISL Online

ISL Online is a pioneer in the remote desktop support industry. Since 2003, ISL has been providing remote control software to IT professionals and helpdesk technicians in more than 100 countries, notably owning market share in Japan. Delivered via cloud or on-premises, ISL allows users to access and control Windows, Mac and Linux computers as well as mobile devices to provide ad hoc technical support and remote management. ISL Online is developed by XLAB, a software development company headquartered in Europe, with offices in Slovenia, Switzerland, the UK and the USA. Visit ISL at https://www.islonline.com/us/.