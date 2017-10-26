Latin America Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange “LAMITE is the only event in Latin America that brings global travel suppliers to meet one-to-one with high volume, Latin America-based MICE buyers in private, deluxe hotel rooms,” said John McMahon, executive vice president, Questex Travel Group.

Questex Travel Group announced it will be hosting the fourth edition of the mega successful Latin America Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (LAMITE) June 19-22, 2018 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The event, held in partnership with the Dominican Republic Tourism Board as well as the host venues, Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino and the Sheraton Santo Domingo Hotel, will feature private one-to-one appointments, an educational component, and culturally immersive activities and receptions.

“LAMITE is the only event in Latin America that brings global travel suppliers to meet one-to-one with high volume, Latin America-based MICE buyers in private, deluxe hotel rooms,” said John McMahon, executive vice president, Questex Travel Group. “No other organizer in Latin America offers this productive concept and we couldn’t be more pleased to have it in such a beautiful destination.”

“Questex has proven time and time again how valuable their events are to the growth and prosperity of the MICE market,” said Amelia Molina, MICE director at the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic. “Hosting LAMITE in the Dominican Republic will be an excellent opportunity to showcase our exquisite country to the budding Latin American meeting planner audience.”

Suppliers at the event will represent cruise lines, tour operators, destination management companies and sought-after incentive destinations, hotels, resorts and spas across the globe.

Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchanges (GMITE) events have proven to be successful by offering one-to-one meetings, top-of-the-line training offered through SITE and MPI, and networking opportunities for meeting and event-planning professionals as well as incentive buyers. For more information on LAMITE visit latintravelexchange.com.

