This new entry in Kimble’s PS Insights series focuses on what AI will mean for the delivery of consulting projects. Reducing the human effort needed to deliver better results will create new opportunities to innovate, argues consulting entrepreneur Michael Taylor.

A co-founder of Schelling Point consultants, a provider of AI-enabled consulting, Taylor explains he prefers the term “augmented intelligence” over artificial intelligence because he wants to place AI techniques firmly in a supporting role to human management consultants. He sees AI as enabling the “creativity, imagination and innovation” of human consultants and helping them to operate at their best every hour of the day.