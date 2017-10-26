Compliancy Group Announces New HIPAA Social Media Education Program

HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification One of the most effective means of growing your business in health care is with a robust social media presence. Our HIPAA Education Series will discuss social media patient engagement in relation to HIPAA, and teach health care providers their requirements to operate successful social media accounts

Compliancy Group is proud to announce its new HIPAA Social Media Educational Webinar Series. The HIPAA Social Media Educational Webinar Series is meant to give covered entities and business associates the tools they need to effectively operate a social media presence without worrying about incurring serious HIPAA breaches and fines.

Compliancy Group's HIPAA Social Media Educational Webinar Series will cover the full extent of the regulatory requirements so that health care professionals need to know. Attendees will learn how to implement policies and procedures and conduct employee training in order to protect their business and maintain a social media presence. Find out more about how to manage online reviews of your business and how to respond without risking a violation.

"HIPAA and social media are becoming more and more important to health care providers and vendors in the digital age," said Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group. "One of the most effective means of growing your business in health care is with a robust social media presence. Our HIPAA Education Series will discuss social media patient engagement in relation to HIPAA, and teach health care providers their requirements to operate successful social media accounts without risking a HIPAA violation."

