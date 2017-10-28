Borrowing corporate images for high art arguably began with Andy Warhol's famed soup can picture. Designers’ somewhat ironic embrace of world famous logos highlights the need for today’s fashionistas to have access to the widest possible selection of fabrics in a variety of colors.

An October 24th article appearing in BoF describes how high fashion designers are increasingly producing work that is intertwined with the kind of mass market consumer brands that past generations of designers might have considered anathema. The article describes an up-and-coming creative who produced thousands of uniforms for fast-food pioneer White Castle, alongside a series of special designer t-shirts emblazoned with zip codes of the burger chain’s locations. Meanwhile the article reports that other designers, imbued with some of the spirit of the late Andy Warhol, have embraced such populist icons as Cheetos, Barbie, and, naturally, McDonald’s. Los Angeles based fabric wholesales Fabric Selection Inc. says that designers’ somewhat ironic embrace of world famous logos highlights the need for today’s fashionistas to have access to the widest possible selection of fabrics in a variety of colors.

The wholesaler notes that the world of high-end design is very similar to the world of fine art. Just as a painter needs a broad palette of countless shades, and a sculptor requires just the right kind of clay for a particular item, designers require a broad array of choices to fuel their creativity. Indeed, whether finding just the right kind of cotton for an haute couture t-shirt, just the right kind of denim or linen for a uniform emblazoned with the name of a big box retailer, or leading edge modal fabric for an ultra-outré one-off outfit made special for the runway, Fabric Selection Inc. notes that its team of buyers work day and night to find just the right materials to help designers make the most of their unique ability to form entirely new visions.

Of course, creativity comes in many different forms, so Fabric Selection Inc. says that many of its customers also dote on the selection of highly imaginative fabric patterns and designs that it makes available. The firm also notes that designers and manufacturers who take advantage of these designs need have no legal worries, as it holds the copyright to all of its designs.

