Villa Selects WoundRounds® for Wound Management

“Villa’s ability to provide high quality care to our guests would not be possible without our talented staff and dedicated partners, like WoundRounds.” -Mark Berger, CEO of Villa

Villa Healthcare, providers of senior healthcare services in 21 Midwest locations, has selected WoundRounds to automate wound management for patients suffering from wounds.

WoundRounds mobile technology enables nurses to provide better wound care by capturing wound assessments at bedside, prompting for preventive interventions, and standardizing documentation and reporting. Clinical information is shared across the entire care team, informing nurses, doctors, and hospitals to deliver better-coordinated care for the management and prevention of wounds.

According to Mark Berger, CEO of Villa, “Villa’s ability to provide high quality care to our guests would not be possible without our talented staff and dedicated partners, like WoundRounds.”

WoundRounds has a long track record in enhancing functionality, such as its recent mobile app, to harness the power of technology in wound care. Michelle Scherwinski, Villa’s Chief Nursing Officer, says, “We’re excited to leverage the WoundRounds wound management solution and emerging telewound services from WoundRounds.”

Mike Diamond, CEO of WoundRounds, says, “We’re honored to partner with Villa as their wound management and risk prevention solution. We applaud their willingness to utilize technology to improve health outcomes. Together, WoundRounds and Villa are committed to enhancing patient care.”

Selecting WoundRounds is another way in which Villa Healthcare holds true to its mantra of making people better, both staff and guests, by remaining vigilant in providing the highest quality of care to those we serve.

Villa Healthcare

Villa Healthcare has decades of experience in nursing facility ownership and management, with 21 centers throughout the Midwest. Villa Healthcare’s goal is to improve the lives of all stakeholders: residents and their families, Villa staff, and hospital personnel. The company goes beyond simply providing resident-focused care; it aspires to make people better – staff and residents.

To learn more about Villa Healthcare, please visit http://www.villahc.com or call 847.440.2660.

WoundRounds

WoundRounds, a service of Telemedicine Solutions LLC, is the point-of-care wound management and prevention solution that empowers clinicians to deliver better wound care in less time. WoundRounds drives consistency in nursing practice, completeness in wound documentation, and compliance with clinical standards. Customers of WoundRounds report lower overall costs of care, improved healing rates, lower return-to-hospital rates, and reduced risk.

For more information, please visit http://www.woundrounds.com or follow us on Twitter @woundrounds.

###