Today PhishMe®, the leading provider of human phishing defense solutions, announced that it has been recognized as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies by Washington Business Journal (WBJ) for the second consecutive year. PhishMe moved up in the rankings from #21 in 2016 to #11 this year. The company was also in the top five companies that received the greatest percentage (288%) of employee growth between 2014 and 2016.

The WBJ list of 50 Fastest Growing Companies is based on average percent revenue growth between 2014, 2015 and 2016. Participating companies must have more than $2 million in revenue in 2014 and more than $10 million in revenue in 2016 to qualify. Growth must be consecutive year-over-year.

“Making the WBJ list of 50 Fastest Growing Companies for the second consecutive year is a huge honor and testament to the great team we’ve built here at PhishMe,“ said Aaron Higbee, CTO and Co-Founder, PhishMe. “The unfortunate reality is that no organization is immune to cyberattacks, and we’re committed to helping businesses of all sizes condition their employees to be prepared and better respond to phishing threats in their tracks.”

The Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies award rankings were announced on October 19 at a reception in McLean, Virginia. PhishMe has also been recognized with several other accolades this year, including the 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year and 2017 SC Europe Awards.

