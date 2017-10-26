CKBYS FBYS LOGO

The Chair King/Fortunoff Backyard Stores now operate over 50 retail outdoor furniture stores canvassing 7 states including Texas, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Florida. With this milestone, the companies are now the largest specialty retailer of outdoor furniture in America and have revenues over $125 million. While previously operating out of two separate corporate offices they will now consolidate their corporate headquarters at the newly expanded Houston offices of Chair King Backyard Store. The estimated consolidation date is December 1, 2017. Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Customer Service functions of the former New York office will move to Texas. Edwin Pineda and Eleanor Palumbo will remain in New York.

“As the leading and rapidly growing retailer of outdoor furniture in the U.S., we will gain efficiency and process improvement by operating one, consolidated headquarters” said Curt Littlejohn, President of the Company. “Business partners and suppliers will soon receive information regarding new address and contact information, once the transition is well underway.”

“We are a company that prides itself on outstanding product knowledge and superior customer service,” said Mr. Littlejohn. “Customers in our trade areas know us for exclusive, high-quality merchandise and knowledgeable store associates. This consolidation will benefit our customers, employees and business partners. We now intend to operate as one company with two brands.”

David Barish, Chairman & CEO said: “Legally of course we will still be two companies but operationally we are one. We are investing a great deal in expanding our Distribution Center by another 48,000 SF as well as 17,500 sf of newly built office space. We want our employees to be proud of our achievements and where they work. Everyone is excited about the changes taking place under our new leadership of Curt Littlejohn as President, Joe Weisman as Executive Vice President and Kal Patel as Senior Vice President Brand Operations.”

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

David Barish, Chairman & CEO – dbarish(at)chairking(dot)com

Curt Littlejohn, President – clittlejohn(at)chairking(dot)com

phone: 713-690-1919; fax: 713-939-8424