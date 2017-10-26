Auberge du Soleil We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Michelin Guide for the twelfth year in a row.

The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, renowned for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, commitment to local ingredients, award-winning wine list and iconic views, has received its 12th consecutive star rating from the Michelin Guide San Francisco, Bay Area & Wine Country. The rating Guide is internationally recognized as one of the most universally respected culinary authorities of fine dining. In its 12th edition, the 2018 Guide rates Auberge du Soleil among the top restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California Wine Country, one of the leading travel and culinary destinations in America.

“A deeply-rooted dedication and passion for culinary excellence has been part of our core since Auberge du Soleil opened as Napa Valley’s first fine dining restaurant in 1981,” said George Goeggel, Managing Partner of Auberge du Soleil. “We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Michelin Guide for the twelfth year in a row, which we credit to our outstanding kitchen and service teams lead by Executive Chef Robert Curry.”

Robert Curry has served as Executive Chef at Auberge du Soleil since 2005. Widely considered a landmark among California wine country restaurants, Curry’s menu reflects his extensive experience in the traditions of Napa Valley and France. His Mediterranean-inspired dishes showcase peak season ingredients sourced from a range of local and regional purveyors and farmers with whom Curry has developed long standing relationships.

Executive Pastry Chef Paul Lemieux has more than two decades of experience cultivated at renowned restaurants throughout the country. His finely crafted work is evident in the exquisite seasonal desserts he creates including delectable house-made chocolate, involving sourcing cacao beans from select international farms and carefully roasting and refining the chocolate in small batches in the Auberge du Soleil pastry kitchen.

The Restaurant’s menu items are complemented by pairings from an award-winning wine list. The 15,000 bottle cellar of domestic and international selections is curated by Wine Director, Kris Margerum. The Restaurant’s wine program has received Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for the past 20 years.

The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil is open daily for breakfast (served from 7:00am to 11:00am), lunch (served from 11:30am to 2:30pm) and dinner (from 5:30pm to 9:30pm). Brunch is available on the weekends from 11:30am to 2:30pm. For reservations, please call 800-348-5406 or reserve online.

The Restaurant, along with the casual Bistro and Bar, are open to the public, and are part of Auberge du Soleil, a Forbes Five Star hotel and a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, the most prestigious collection of small luxury hotels and restaurants in the world. Inspired by the relaxed sophistication of the South of France, and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil provides the quintessential Napa Valley adult getaway. The hotel consistently receives the highest accolades from the hospitality industry, discerning guests and the media, and is perennially ranked among the World’s Best Hotels by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and other influential publications. For more information please visit http://www.aubergedusoleil.com and follow at facebook.com/AubergeduSoleil and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeduSoleil.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley; Esperanza and Chileno Bay, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colorado.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening late 2017), Bishop’s Lodge (opening Summer 2018), Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah (opening Winter 2018-2019) and Commodore Perry Estate, Austin (opening 2019) with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.

