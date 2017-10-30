Cipher CEO, Peter Grimm We are looking forward to working with these students to shape the future of the competitive intelligence industry and put the tools they will need in the future in their hands today.

Cipher, a global provider of competitive strategy services and enterprise software solutions, has partnered with James Madison University. As part of the partnership, students studying competitive intelligence and business strategy will be granted access to Cipher’s Knowledge360® software to conduct advanced research projects. Cipher will support these efforts with periodic guest lectures.

“This partnership with JMU is a really exciting step for us,” said Peter Grimm, CEO, Cipher. “We are looking forward to working with these students to shape the future of the competitive intelligence industry and put the tools they will need in the future in their hands today.”

“We are excited that, through this partnership, our students will benefit from increased access to real-world analytical challenges and a world-class competitive and market intelligence tool,” said Dr. Qingjiu “Tom” Tao, Assistant Professor, James Madison University. “Knowledge360® is a widely-recognized platform and many of our students are likely to encounter it when they join the workforce so we are thrilled that they have an opportunity to gain a competitive edge amongst their peers.”

Cipher regularly partners with universities and membership associations to drive innovation in the competitive intelligence space.

About Cipher

Cipher is an innovative competitive strategy firm dedicated to providing expert advisory services and cutting-edge software solutions that help our clients make smarter, faster decisions. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, our team of experts serves as the trusted partner to the world’s greatest companies. Our clients rely on us to solve their toughest strategic challenges and to provide strategic insight into all aspects of the marketplace. http://www.cipher-sys.com

About James Madison University

James Madison University offers programs on the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels with its primary emphasis on the undergraduate student. Established March 14, 1908, JMU has been a coeducational institution since 1966. http://www.jmu.edu