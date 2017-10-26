Green Builder Media Announces Appliance Design Trends Webinar

Christopher Gregory, Whirlpool This webinar will discuss how appliance design is evolving to blend more seamlessly into the modern kitchen, and how designing with love and emotion can create a sustainable advantage.

Thanks to design blogs and TV shows, homeowners are more informed about kitchen design trends than ever before. Additionally, kitchen interiors are much more sophisticated than in the past, both in terms of style and technology. The connected ecosystem has improved product longevity through software updates and expanded functionality.

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

2:00 p.m. Eastern

Register at http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/functional-furniture-appliance-design-trends-for-the-modern-home.

About the presenter:

Chris Gregory is a senior industrial designer in the Global Brand Design Studio at Whirlpool. He is a contributor to the industrial design and experience brand languages (EBL) for Whirlpool and KitchenAid major domestic appliances. Chris works alongside designers specializing in Color Finish and Material (CMF), User Experience (Ux), and Motion Graphics to define a cohesive storyline and design strategy with a brand-focused mindset across the product experience journey. This role requires collaboration with global designers, sales, and business leads as products are translated from the inspiration and concept phases into manufacturing, and eventually, to the retail experience.

Chris worked on KitchenAid small appliances, traveling internationally to China and Europe to develop premium toasters, countertop ovens, and multi-cookers for the global market. He also led the most recent launch of KitchenAid built-in ovens, introducing a new visual brand language alongside the accompanying kitchen suite of appliances, as well as Jenn-Air’s most recent built-in ovens featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and updated Culinary Center.

Chris received a BFA in Industrial Design with Highest Honors from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). While a student, he networked with other students in cross-departmental initiatives. Notable projects included the design of a solar heated mobile cart for street vendors in India, inspired by an immersive research trip to India alongside MBA candidates from the College of Business. Chris also spent time using empathic modeling techniques with students from The Division of Disability Resources to design a solution for assisting people with campus navigation. Chris enjoys speaking to undergraduate design students and sharing insights from the professional world.