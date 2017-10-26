G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Fall 2017 Digital Analytics Software Grid® report to help businesses make the best Digital Analytics technology buying decision. Google Analytics, Google Analytics 360, and Google Tag Manager were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Exponea, Heap, GoSquared, Kissmetrics, Woopra, StatCounter, Chartbeat, Funnel.io, Clicky, and UserIQ were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Google Analytics earned the highest overall satisfaction score and the highest overall market presence score.

This report also breaks down the Digital Analytics category, based on market presence and customer satisfaction score, for Small-Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise reviewers. At the small-business level, Google Analytics received the highest overall satisfaction score and earned the highest overall market presence score. Similarly, in the mid-market segment, Google Analytics received the highest overall satisfaction score and the highest overall market presence score. Finally, at the enterprise level, Google Analytics earned the highest overall satisfaction score and the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid® leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Lack of training materials — Users pointed out that some of the digital analytics products allowed them the flexibility to implement a custom solution to track marketing efforts, campaigns, and scenarios. However, according to users, that reporting robustness translates to a lack of “out of the box” use and a very steep learning curve. Many users also explained that training and documentation is necessary in order to unleash the full potential and advanced use of digital analytics tools; unfortunately, users said that some of the products don’t even offer an introductory video and training tutorials.

Unreliable data — Users said they turn to digital analytics products to fully understand customer journeys and pain points, but expressed frustration at unreliable or imprecise data collected using digital analytics tools. Users said that the need to set up a variety of filters, just to obtain accurate, non-spam-influenced data is much too time-consuming. Some users also point out that the inability to modify historical data is less than beneficial when wanting to track campaign elements.

About the Digital Analytics Software Grid® report:



The report is based on more than 2,146 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 60 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Digital Analytics category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid®.

