Lesley Cheng Bachelor of Medical Science, Hons, PhD

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) affects more than 55 million people worldwide and is expected to double every 20 years in the absence of disease-modifying drugs. Future therapeutic strategies aimed at limiting neurodegeneration require methods to diagnose the disease in preclinical patients. Several blood-based tests have been explored to detect AD however, evidence is required to determine whether blood sampling is an appropriate specimen to diagnose brain diseases.

The Ion Torrent Ion S5 and Ion Chef system was used to perform small RNA deep sequencing of the brain and serum exosome samples. Brain derived exosomes (BDEs) were found to contain a unique profile of small RNA, including miRNA, compared to whole tissue samples. Furthermore, all 16 serum biomarkers, identified in the previous study, were detected in BDEs including a panel of BDE specific miRNA that target genes involved in AD pathology.

This work has identified a highly specific panel of miRNA that is both present in the brain and blood of AD patient samples. In the future, the miRNA candidates could be used to develop a blood-based diagnostic test highly relevant to a brain disease, equivalent to non-invasive brain biopsy. Furthermore, this biomarker discovery pipeline could be used to identify exosomal miRNA biomarkers for other diseases and conditions.

The team at Thermo Fisher Scientific Ion Torrent has arranged for Dr. Lesley Cheng, a postdoctoral

researcher at the College of Science, Health and Engineering in La Trobe University’s School of Molecular Sciences to present this webinar.

After earning her doctorate from Monash University, Australia, Cheng undertook a position in Research and Development at the American Hospital Dubai, developing diagnostic tests to screen neonatal babies for genetic disorders. In 2015, she moved to the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science, La Trobe University. Currently, her major focus is to develop a minimally invasive blood test for the early detection and monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and Prion disease.

LabRoots will host the webinar November 14, 2017 at 12 noon PST, 03:00pm EST. To read more about this event, or learn about the continuing education credits offered, and to register for free, click here.

