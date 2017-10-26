“Keep Your Data Privacy Axe Sharp,” Says Civicom in QRCA Views

Handling and transferring data globally is a complex challenge that small and large organizations alike must comply with and conquer.

Civicom Marketing Research Services is a proud platinum and annual sponsor of the Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA). As an annual partner, regular attendee and exhibitor at QRCA conferences, Civicom is a firm supporter of the organization’s efforts in enabling collaborative and innovative practice in qualitative research. The Views Magazine is QRCA’s award-winning quarterly publication where thought leaders contribute key ideas and feature emerging tools and strategies for qualitative research.

In her article, West discusses how remote and online conferencing tools effectively enable independent and small business market researchers. However, this opportunity also presents a challenge when it comes to data privacy compliance and thriving in a global business environment: “…with the changing data privacy requirement landscape, clients are asking more questions and requiring more documentation about how data protection is being addressed.”

West also emphasizes the changing data regulation landscape worldwide and how it should concern not only global researchers: “The narrative of personal data privacy is rampant in the United States and is likely to get increasing attention, with U.S. companies requiring the same types of compliance, and companies putting in procedures that apply to handling of all personal data globally.”

West suggests important strategies to employ when it comes to handling respondent data on a global landscape, with an emphasis on exercising extensive due diligence in all areas. Among the necessary steps to be undertaken, she mentions that it is vital to communicate a culture of accountability and to gain a full understanding of the security and privacy requirements of tools, platforms, and third parties, while establishing and enforcing strict security policies internally. She stresses that “..individuals who are operating independently or as a small business need to take the same necessary steps to protect themselves as do larger marketing research companies, both to remain competitive as well as to avoid a data breach fallout.”

West’s article can be read in full in the latest issue of the QRCA Views Magazine available online at the QRCA website.

About the QRCA

The QRCA is a not-for-profit association of consultants involved in the design and implementation of qualitative research – focus groups, in-depth interviews, in-context and observational research, and more. QRCA’s goal is to promote excellence in the field of qualitative research by pooling experience and expertise to create a base of shared knowledge.

