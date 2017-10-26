Vendavo Introduces Easy Value Calculator for CPQ

Vendavo The new value calculator takes individual company data and instantly estimates the value companies can expect to see when engaging an integrated sales and margin enhancing tool.

Vendavo, a leading provider of intelligent pricing and margin optimization solutions, introduced today an online value calculator tool that estimates an enterprise’s return on investment from Vendavo Endeavor Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ). Using a company’s own basic business metrics, the calculator indicates value derived from Vendavo Endeavor CPQ by answering six brief questions.

“At a time where every budget dollar is scrutinized, enterprise software investments must pay off quickly for companies to make that investment, and CPQ is no exception,” said C. Edward Brice, CMO, Vendavo. “The new value calculator takes individual company data and instantly estimates the value companies can expect to see when engaging an integrated sales and margin enhancing tool such as Vendavo Endeavor CPQ.”

The CPQ Value Calculator produces a short report that demonstrates CPQ ROI across four main areas: sales effectiveness, go-to-market efficiency, process improvement and supply chain. It is free to use and available on the Vendavo website.

Vendavo harnesses the power of Big Data to generate actionable insights that enable businesses to sell more profitably. Our margin and profit optimization solutions help global customers make better data-driven decisions for pricing and sales effectiveness. Using cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise, Vendavo boasts the largest number of implementations for B2B enterprises in the industry, having helped more than 300 company divisions dramatically increase revenue, improve profit margins and maximize shareholder value. Located across the globe, Vendavo is the solution of choice for Global 2000 companies in industries such as chemicals, industrial manufacturing, high-tech, and distribution.