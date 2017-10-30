CBT Nuggets Announces New Cloud Training Course

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, CompTIA Cloud Essentials (CLO-001).

During this 22-video, entry-level course, CBT Nuggets trainer Anthony Sequeira walks learners through the basics of cloud technology, covering topics such as private versus public clouds, cloud deployment, and migrating applications to the cloud.

Embracing and adopting the cloud can help organizations become more efficient, which can help their bottom lines.

“With cloud technologies properly implemented, an organization can save money and generate more revenues,” Sequeira said. “It is even possible to offer services never before thought possible.”

Sequeira brings more than two decades of IT experience to his training. In addition to holding various CompTIA certifications, he also holds several marquee Cisco certifications, including CCIE Routing and Switching and CCNP Security.

CompTIA Cloud Essentials (CLO-001) is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

