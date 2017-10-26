The combined solution of the GlucoSentry bracelet and the mobile app will result in a more comfortable to wear option while providing more reliable data from the sensor and our proven and successful app.

GlucoSentry, the all new tech-enabled smart wearable bracelet that enables nighttime blood sugar level alarms for parents of children via a connected app, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

Diabetes is a disease that is estimated to affect over 371 million people worldwide. It is a disease that is especially hard on children and their parents who have to help monitor and manage it.

While tracking during the day can be easier, night management can be especially difficult as parents must wake up continuously to check their child’s blood sugar levels. Sleep is always disturbed and getting a full night's rest is almost impossible. Thanks to the GlucoSentry smart wearable bracelet and its connected app, a good night’s rest can finally be had while a child’s glucose levels are safely monitored in conjunction with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre glucose sensor.

"At the beginning of summer 2016, the 8-year-old daughter of one of my best friends was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes,” says Juan Simó, co-founder and CEO. “My friends had an extended hospital stay whilst their daughter's situation was stabilized and, like so many parents of diabetic children, they were discovering what awaited them thereafter. They desperately searched for information, exploring any possible alternative that might help them manage their daughter’s diabetes.”

It was this personal experience that led to a deep dive for the founders into the subject and eventually the creation of the GlucoSentry. While other glucose monitoring bracelets do exist on the market, the GlucoSentry is the world’s most compact solution which offers an alarm system for nocturnal hypoglycemia, a condition that is especially difficult for children with the disease and their parents.

GlucoSentry works in combination with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre glucose sensor by constantly monitoring levels while the connected mobile app controls the readings. When the device detects that the sugar levels need attention, the GlucoNightWatch App sends a warning signal while the parents receive an alarm on their mobile phone alerting them of the situation so they can act immediately.

"Our customizable alarm system has been available to the public since December 2016, as our families continue to rely on the GlucoNightWatch App, which has proven to be reliable detecting and alerting alarm conditions day and night,” adds Simó. “The combined solution of the GlucoSentry bracelet and the mobile app will result in a more comfortable to wear option while providing more reliable data from the sensor and our proven and successful app.”

The GlucoSentry Smart Bracelet for Diabetes Management is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2yHWrI3

About GlucoNightWatch, S.L.

Founded in 2017 with the aim to develop and produce GlucoSentry, while continually adding new features to GlucoNightWatch app. For more information on GlucoNightWatch, S.L. please visit http://www.gluconightwatch.com