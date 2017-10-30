Social Justice Learning is Critical For Future We Want Says Expert

Globalization has increased our interconnectedness and interdependence on each other. With technological advancements continuing to change our world and daily lives, the need for more focus on the socioeconomic, political, and environmental trends youth will face in the future is a critical part of the discourse on the learning that matters most

In an interview with CMRubinWorld, Santiago Rincon-Gallardo says Globalization “exacerbated the expansion of poverty and inequality, the spread of fundamentalism and violence, global migration, and the erosion of democracies.” The situation makes lie it “urgent to pursue social justice” so as to give youth “a fighting chance to survive, save humanity, and sustain life in the planet.”

Santiago’s work, discussed in a new book, Future Directions of Educational Change (edited by Helen Janc Malone, Santiago Rincón-Gallardo, and Kristin Kew; Routledge, 2018), explores how pedagogies for deep learning can spread at scale. He is the chief research officer on Michael Fullan’s education consulting team and a visiting scholar at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto.

In his interview with C. M. Rubin, founder of CMRubinWorld, Santiago Rincón-Gallardo discusses the social justice education that students need, the learning shift that’s involved and the best case studies he’s seen so far.

Read the full article here

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a highly regarded trailblazer in the renaissance of 21st century education, and occupies a widely respected place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced over 500 interviews and articles discussing an extensive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter

Contact Information

David Wine

CMRubinWorld

David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com