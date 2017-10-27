The world’s premiere live event conference, XLIVE returns to the Las Vegas strip this December 10th - 13th, 2017 bringing a series of educational panels, workshops, and key networking events for attendees to examine the future of live event operations. This year’s program is designed to feature five conference themes spanning over 100 interactive educational sessions, each designed to help live events continue to create extraordinary experiences.

Curating a panel focusing explicitly on radio media live concerts and lifestyle events, Gary Krantz will preside over Multi Platform Juggernauts In Your Town – The Power And Impact Of Radio Station Concerts & Events, a session designed to grant attendees unparalleled access to some of today’s highest level media execs as they examine this segment of live entertainment.

Exploring the consolidation of the major broadcast groups, the aggregation of their iconic radio stations and activations beyond broadcast radio, such as the rise in station concerts. The panel will also take a deep dive into the way local and regional concert and lifestyle events are disrupting the industry with unmatched portfolio of hyped up local and regional events, supported by radio’s terrestrial, digital, database, and mobile distribution channels. Joining Krantz for this groundbreaking discussion are fellow leaders in the radio/media industry: Patrick Walsh- President & Chief Operating Officer of Emmis Communications, Mike Dee- President Of Sports And Events at Entercom, and Cat Thomas- Vp Of Contemporary Music at Cumulus Media.

Other top companies included in this theme include Spotify, AEG, Country Music Association, Live Nation, Warner Bros. Records, Townsquare Media, Shomex Productions, Complex, Billboard and Hollywood Reporter.

About XLIVE

Multi-faceted organization XLIVE will continue to revolutionize the way live event and festival organizations share expertise, learn, and most paramount, envision the future of the industry. XLIVE convenes with leading experts at the intersection of music, film, culinary, beverage, Esports, technology and the experiences that culminate at festivals and live events. Reflecting the passion of the vibrant festival community, XLIVE serves as a catalyst for curating unique, memorable and life-changing experiences within the growing, dynamic and influential realm of festivals.