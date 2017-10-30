New Seasonal Worship Resource Deepens Faith Throughout the Year

The yearly calendar of the Western Church highlights the life and ministry of Jesus through the changing seasons. Each season is accompanied by particular events, holidays and festivals deemed sacred and central to the faith. Lana Lee Marler presents a seasonal companion to deepening your faith during each church season with “Follow Me – A Seasonal Journey: A Personal Worship Resource for the Church Calendar Year.”

"Follow Me - A Seasonal Journey" is a personal worship aid designed to educate and enhance the discipleship experience for adult Christians. This guide helps focus the individual's connection to the life of Christ as experienced through each season of the church liturgical calendar, providing a vehicle for a strengthened relationship with God throughout the year.

This spiritual handbook also includes generous space for journaling, which is accompanied by scriptures, art, poetry and music. Marler invites readers to search for and experience God through this powerful portrayal of the Christian seasonal journey.

“It is Christ’s call to discipleship which motivated me for this personal worship resource,” Marler said. “Follow Me - A Seasonal Journey engages the heart, mind and soul on every level and increases the awareness of God in each church season.”

“Follow Me – A Seasonal Journey: A Personal Worship Resource for the Church Calendar Year”

By Lana Lee Marler

ISBN: 9781512791808 (softcover)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Westbow Press

About the author

Lana Lee Marler is a poet, singer/song writer, and church music director. A wife and mother, she is also a partner in ministry with her husband who is a United Methodist minister. Her faith journey led her to a major in sacred music in college and has crossed the landscape of three denominations: Baptist, Methodist and Episcopal. In 2004, Lana and her husband, Rev. William D. Marler, co-founded Jacob’s LadderTM Community Development Corporation, a non-profit charity serving inner-city Memphis, where the Gospel of Christ is shared through community-building, home rehabilitation and education.

