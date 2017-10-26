Hudson Group, one of the nation’s largest travel retailers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dufry AG, today announced a $40,000 donation to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, created by Houston Mayor Sylvester Tuner and administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The donation will help support the community to rebound after enduring disastrous weather conditions during Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey, said to be one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history, has left many families without homes or belongings. Hudson Group’s contribution will provide immediate, medium, and longer-term relief for those impacted by the disaster in the Greater Houston area, providing them with the financial support they need to help rebuild their lives.

“On behalf of the people of Houston we are grateful to Hudson Group, its partners and customers for this significant contribution towards our ongoing recovery efforts due to Hurricane Harvey,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston.

Hudson Group, a major retailer within the Houston aviation and travel community, operates stores at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston Space Center, and William P. Hobby Airport.

“Hudson Group keeps its people, our customers, and the communities we serve at the heart of our business,” said Joseph DiDomizio, President and CEO of Hudson Group, Division CEO North America of Dufry. “We are proud to support Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, and we hope that our $40,000 donation will provide relief for hurricane victims and will contribute to the overall goal of rebuilding this great city.”

In addition, as part of Hudson Group’s ongoing philanthropic commitment to support the Southeast Texas community, Hudson Group collected donations throughout the month of September to support Communities In Schools. Donations raised by Hudson and Hudson News customers at airports nationwide will help mobilize resources for 300,000 impacted students and caring professionals within Greater Houston and beyond.

