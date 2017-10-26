The Recall VR Abduction app is the world's first and only in-app transactional multi format movie experience. The app teleports you to the world of The Recall, staring Wesley Snipes, and welcomes you into the exclusive media lounge where you can immerse yourself in The Recall VR Abduction, enjoy "The Making of The Recall" in a giant home theater screen, and experience the trailers in 360-degrees, Barco Escape, and Standard 2D formats. The app contains the feature film, trailers in multiple formats, cast stills and extra exclusive behind the scenes video content in 2D format. Capable of streaming or downloading multi-format videos, this is also the first app to enable monetization of video content within the free app.

“Making a film is one challenge, but how the movie is delivered and the new technologies we can offer to make the experience more rewarding is why we are in this business.” said Kevin DeWalt, CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment. "With this new technology, we look forward to deepening our audience's connections to our stories."

“Our goal is to give fans a chance to do more than just watch a movie. This is the first time three forms of media are all within one app for a single film. The Recall VR app gives the audience multi-content options they can choose to enjoy,” said Travis Cloyd, VR Producer. “The Recall VR app paves the way for film producers to monetize their 2D and VR content through one platform.”

Distributed by ONETOUCH, and available through the Oculus store, The Recall VR Abduction movie app is a native application powered by SELVZ OTT media player technology, supporting 2D, 3D, 180/360-degree (monoscopic/stereoscopic), and Barco Escape formats, Spatial Audio, live and on-demand. The Recall VR Abduction solution enables viewers to fully screen the in-app video experience, and stream multi format video content from major OTT platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Kaltura and Brightcove.

Directed by Mauro Borelli, The Recall stars Wesley Snipes and Breaking Bad’s R.J. Mitte and centers on a group of friends vacationing at a remote cabin lake house. When aliens attack Earth, the friends are forced to rely on an eccentric and mysterious hunter (Wesley Snipes) with special knowledge of the attack.

The mind bending VR short film produced by Kevin DeWalt, Danielle Masters, Travis Cloyd, Josh Courtney and Wesley Snipes puts the audience into the movie through the eyes of co-star RJ Mitte’s (Breaking Bad) character Brendan, as they battle aliens and avoid being abducted. It allows users to follow their own curiosity, whether it's interacting with Wesley Snipes’ character the Hunter or fighting off aliens in the surreal landscape of British Columbia.

“These 3 experiences all within one digital platform is the first time this has ever been done.” Said Kevin DeWalt, Producer of The Recall and The Recall VR Abduction. “Our goal was to extend the users experience when watching films while utilizing new technologies that we felt will revolutionize the consumption of content.”

For a preview of THE RECALL VR Abduction Application experience go to: https://youtu.be/s1kWy0xE1wY

For more information and to purchase The Recall VR Abduction go to http://therecallmovie.com/virtual-reality.html and to download The Recall VR Abduction go here: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/gear-vr/1216926925085184/

The Recall is a Minds Eye Entertainment Production in association with VMI Worldwide, Bridgegate Pictures Corp, Moving Pictures Media, Creativity Capital and Invico Capital. The film is made possible through the Creative Saskatchewan Screen-Based Media Production Grant Program, with the participation of the Province of British Columbia Production Services Tax Credit and Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

North American distribution is being handled by Freestyle Releasing / Freestyle Digital Media. International distribution is being handled by VMI Worldwide.

ABOUT THE RECALL VR ABDUCTION PRODUCTION:

Produced by Minds Eye Entertainment in association with SkyVR, Bridgegate Pictures, VMI Worldwide, Invico Capital, Talking Dog Studios and Maandi House Studios. Based on the feature film THE RECALL. Produced by Kevin DeWalt, Danielle Masters, Travis Cloyd, Josh Courtney and Wesley Snipes. Written by Reggie Keyohara and Sam Action King. VR Modified by Travis Cloyd. Directed by Mauro Borrelli and Josh Courtney. For more information to purchase go to http://therecallmovie.com/virtual-reality.html and select on the icons for direct download.

ABOUT MINDS EYE ENTERTAINMENT:

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada’s most prolific independent production and distribution companies. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker), FORSAKEN (Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore), The Humanity Bureau (Nicolas Cage and Sarah Lind) and DISTORTED (Christina Ricci and John Cusak). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit http://www.mindseyepictures.com

ABOUT SKYVR:

Founded by award-winning directors, producers & technologists, SkyVR is one of the leading virtual reality production companies in the world. Leading the charge in 360, 3D and Live virtual reality, SkyVR specializes in dynamic immersive storytelling experiences. For more information please visit http://www.skyvr.com

ABOUT BRIDGEGATE PICTURES:

Lead by President Guy Griffithe, Bridgegate Pictures Corp operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal. For more information please visit: http://www.BridgegatePictures.com

ABOUT VMI WORLDWIDE:

VMI Worldwide is an international sales, film finance and production company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, Some of VMI Worldwide’s past titles include HELLION starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, WICKED BLOOD, starring Abigail Breslin and Sean Bean, GALLOWWALKERS with Wesley Snipes, and WHY STOP NOW starring Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo and Tracy Morgan. In the past 3 years, VMI has moved heavily into in-house production on titles including WAR PIGS starring Dolph Lundgren, THE PERFECT WEAPON starring Steven Seagal and THE HUMANITY BUREAU starring Nicolas Cage For more information about VMI Worldwide, please visit http://www.vmiworldwide.com/

ABOUT INVICO:

Founded in 2005, Invico Capital Corporation is a Calgary, Alberta based independent alternative investment fund management firm with approximately $200 million of private capital under management. Invico provides alternative capital solutions, including both equity and debt to assist high quality companies and management teams in making strategic acquisitions, financing capital expenditures and/or growth programs and supporting working capital requirements.

ABOUT TALKING DOG STUDIOS:

Based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, Talking Dog Studios offers expertise in audio post production, original music, VR, AR, Mixed Reality, games and apps.

ABOUT MAANDI HOUSE STUDIOS:

Founded by Hollywood megastar and acclaimed producer, Dr. Wesley Snipes, Maandi House Studios. (MHS) is one of Hollywood’s most prominent trans-media production companies with proven performance records and world-wide success. Snipes and his team produced Hollywood hits such as the Blade Trilogy, The Big Hit, Down in the Delta, The Art of War, and so on.

