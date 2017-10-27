Armstrong Teasdale Migrates from Relativity to iCONECT XERA

This system is beneficial for several reasons. XERA has an intuitive user interface...

iCONECT is pleased to announce that Armstrong Teasdale, an AMLAW 200 firm with ten offices across the United States, is migrating its eDiscovery projects into an iCONECT XERA system, to be managed by iCONECT partner, Avansic. Lawgical Choice will now use this integrated platform for its processing, ECA, document review, analytics and production.

“This system is beneficial for several reasons,” said John Cowling, Armstrong Teasdale litigation partner and president of Lawgical Choice. “XERA has an intuitive user interface and seamlessly allows the use of any browser on any device. Avansic’s processing tool is fast, closely integrated with XERA and can be customized to our needs. The combination will increase our responsiveness to our clients while allowing us to offer competitive services at a reasonable cost.”

“We are thrilled to be working with the seasoned, efficient and knowledgeable team at Lawgical Choice,” says Dr. Gavin W. Manes, CEO of Avansic. “We look forward to helping move over 20 TB of data and hundreds of cases seamlessly from a hosted Relativity environment to XERA and from using LAW for processing to using DFP Live. We are excited to embark on this partnership and believe that the ability to load documents directly to XERA and produce them through a single HTML interface is game-changing in the industry.”

Armstrong Teasdale LLP has a demonstrable track record for delivering sophisticated legal advice and exceptional service to a dynamic client base. Whether an issue is local or global, practice area specific or industry related, Armstrong Teasdale provides each client with an invaluable combination of legal resources and practical advice in nearly every area of law.

Lawgical Choice, a subsidiary of Armstrong Teasdale, offers litigation support services, including e-discovery processing and hosting, trial presentation services, computer forensics, data collection, and consulting on legal technology services. Lawgical Choice’s staff has decades of experience providing these services to law firms and companies of all sizes.

iCONECT Development, LLC develops the innovative eDiscovery software, iCONECT XERA. iCONECT XERA raises the bar by delivering intelligent, easy-to-use tools that help hosting providers, law firms, and legal departments worldwide optimize workflows and manage big data more efficiently. iCONECT was honored by Silicon Review magazine as one of the 50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2017. In 2016, CIO Review named iCONECT one of the Top 20 Most Promising eDiscovery Technology Solution Providers.