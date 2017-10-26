Unicon Announces Services and Support for Apereo EQUELLA

Unicon, Inc., a leading provider of technology consulting, services, and support for the education industry, today announced services and support for Apereo EQUELLA, an award-winning open source digital repository for housing teaching/learning, research, media, and library content in one platform. Unicon’s services for EQUELLA include Discovery, Deployment and Configuration, Consulting, Customization, Integration, Upgrades, Hosting, and Technical Support via Unicon’s Open Source Support program. Developed specifically for educational institutions over the last 15 years, EQUELLA is currently in use in a wide range of schools, universities, colleges, departments of education, government agencies, and corporations worldwide.

“Unicon is pleased to offer services for Apereo EQUELLA, to support both existing EQUELLA clients and new implementations,” said John C. Blakley, CEO, Unicon, Inc. “The contribution of EQUELLA as open source software allows for the sustainable development of new capabilities and enhancements to current features via Unicon’s subscriber-driven Open Source Support program.”

EQUELLA was recently contributed to the Apereo Foundation’s incubation process as open source software. As one of the original Apereo Commercial Affiliates, Unicon provides services and support for a number of Apereo projects, including Central Authentication Service (CAS), EQUELLA, Sakai, uPortal, and several open learning analytics projects.

Find out more about Unicon’s services for EQUELLA by visiting http://www.unicon.net/opensource/equella. For further information on EQUELLA, please visit http://www.apereo.org/projects/equella and http://www.apereo.org/projects/equella/equella-becomes-open-source-software-what-you-need-know.

About Apereo

The Apereo Foundation exists to help educational institutions collaborate to develop, use and sustain open source software for learning, teaching and research. It is a membership organization, with members on four continents. Membership ranges from community colleges to major research-intensive institutions. Apereo currently supports nineteen software solutions, which are listed at http://www.apereo.org. The Apereo Foundation is a non-profit corporation registered in New Jersey.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading provider of technology consulting, services, and support for the education industry. Institutions and corporations leverage Unicon’s domain expertise across numerous disciplines, including identity and access management (IAM), learning analytics/student success, standards-based integration, portals, content lifecycle, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Unicon’s depth of experience in designing, building, integrating, operating, and supporting learning, assessment, and institutional systems ensures the right skills and technologies are applied to every engagement. Unicon is a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium; a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation; a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2 Industry Program and an Industry Member of Internet2; an InCommon Participant; an Instructure Certified Partner; a Desire2Learn (D2L) Technology Partner; a GSA Industry Partner and Schedule 70 Contract Holder; an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network, a member of the AWS Education Competency Program, and a member of the AWS Public Sector Program. For more information, visit: http://www.unicon.net.

