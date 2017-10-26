The Training Arcade - The world's first eLearning Game Authoring Tool This is the future of gamification in eLearning. These games engage the learner on a totally new level. The leaderboards add to the stickiness of the game and the competitiveness of the learners. Learners really have to know the material if they want to hold the title of ‘High Score’ in the office.

eLearning Brothers and The Game Agency announce today the release of The Training Arcade™, the world’s first eLearning Game Authoring Tool. This game-based training solution allows eLearning Developers to quickly and easily create fully-functional and highly-addictive training games with their company’s content in minutes and embed these mobile style games into their online training courses.

Joseph McDonald, Managing Partner and Head of Production at The Game Agency shared, "We're so excited to partner with eLearning Brothers on the launch of The Training Arcade™ and couldn't be more thrilled to bring our game development experience including the treasure trove of great games to the entire L&D world at prices everyone can afford."

The two companies have combined forces to deliver an unprecedented eLearning solution. This collaboration gives training developers a brand new perspective on gamification within eLearning. What used to take months can now be accomplished in minutes at levels previously impossible. The Training Arcade includes an online interface where anyone can select from a variety of game types like Endless Jumper, Match 3, Photo Recall and Word Scramble then add their unique content in minutes with no programming experience required. The games can also be branded and modified stylistically to match the company look and feel. Once deployed via a simple link, embedded in an eLearning course, or through an LMS, the training department has access to a set of advanced analytics and scoring dashboards that reveal the level of learning of individuals and group data trends.

“It has been known for years that the more engaged a learner is the more effective the learning will be. These games engage the learner on a totally new level. The leaderboards add to the stickiness of the game and the competitiveness of the learners. Learners really have to know the material if they want to hold the title of ‘High Score’ in the office,” said Andrew Scivally, Co-Founder of eLearning Brothers.

Using the simple online editor, the SCORM compliant games can be populated and exported to share online, deployed in a favorite eLearning authoring tool, or delivered in a Learning Management System (LMS). Game administrators can track each learner’s results and see question level data to examine learning gaps and behaviors.

“In the past, eLearning has contained glorified quizzes at best. Now, everyone can include amazing games that would rank high on any app store because of their fun and addictive nature. People really enjoy playing these games. This is the future of gamification in eLearning,” said Curtis Morley, President and Chief Growth Officer of eLearning Brothers.