Food Safety Solutions Consultants Announces FSIS Compliance Support

The Food Safety Solutions Consultants, a leading international food safety consulting company specializing in creating a global culture of food safety, announces custom consulting solutions to support domestic and international fish establishments to comply with the recent U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) Fish Inspection Program.

Siluriformes Fish Inspection Enforcement

Over 90% of the seafood consumed in the United States is imported from other countries. Based on consumer demands, this number will continue to rise. To continue importing Siluriformes fish, and catfish into the U.S., foreign countries must become compliant. The 18-month fish inspection transitional period established by USDA and FSIS has passed into full enforcement as of September 1, 2017. The primary purpose of the FSIS Catfish Inspection Program is to ensure the safe consumption of human food by establishing effective guidelines to protect the public.

According to FSIS, USDA, 9 CFR 532.1 (a), “No establishment may process or prepare fish, fish parts, or fish products capable of use as human food, or sell, transport, or offer for sale or transportation in commerce any of these articles without inspection under these regulations, except as expressly exempted in §532.3.” Appropriately, domestic and import fish establishments must allow FSIS access to their operation and facility to perform an inspection. In addition, establishments must allow FSIS access to all records, sanitation, and areas of production, and transportation of products. For Siluriformes fish, the FSIS must be granted access to records pertaining to feed and fish farming methods.

Domestic and Import Inspection

“Finding expert international food safety experts can be daunting, however, our company provides these essential solutions both domestically and globally.” said Hunter Young, President & CEO, Food Safety Solutions Consultants. “Our Food Safety Solutions Consultants are highly educated, certified, and experienced in helping fish producers and importers comply with the new FSIS program. We create customized Gap Assessments to uncover where an establishment is ON or Off the mark. Our consulting services provide fish establishments with an enormous opportunity to create comprehensive and compliant Food Safety Management Systems required to meet the new Inspection Program for Siluriformes fish and catfish.”

Helping fish establishments to understand the FSIS guidelines and the multiple requirements to produce and import safe Siluriformes fish, catfish, and fish products will inherently benefit all.

About Food Safety Solutions Consultants

Food Safety Solutions Consultants bring over 20 years of food safety expertise serving the local, national, and International food service sectors. Our expertise and passion to provide superior information, education, and certification enable our customers to become and remain compliant under worldwide standards approved by The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and those mandated by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Our remarkable customers consist of food growers, organic producers, manufacturers​, processors, packagers, distributors, and retailers. Connect with us at ww.thefoodsafetysolution.com.