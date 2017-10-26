Merchant Link has long been an important partner for us and our hotel customers...With EMV integration completed, we are proud to now offer the market’s leading transaction security suite. Hoteliers now have one less thing to worry about.

StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, is happy to announce EMV integration between Rover™, its cloud-based property management system (PMS) and Merchant Link, a leading provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions. Merchant Link enables more than 6 billion transactions annually for some of the world’s best-known merchants, providing connectivity to the major U.S. payment card processors.

EMV integration provides StayNTouch hotel customers the third leg of the transaction security stool. Previously, StayNTouch had integrated with Merchant Link’s TransactionVault® (tokenization), and TransactionShield® (P2PE) products, which secure transaction data at rest and in flight respectively. TransactionLink™ (EMV Chip and PIN) provides an additional level of authentication at the point of sale that increases the security of a payment transaction and reduces chances of fraud.

“Hoteliers have the unique challenge of attempting to secure payment card data from multiple consumer touch points,” said Laura A. Meck, EVP, Sales & Marketing. “EMV now eases their concerns as it pertains to card present fraud and, working in concert with tokenization and point-to-point encryption, provides the highest level of security at every step of the transaction process.”

“Merchant Link has long been an important partner for us and our hotel customers,” said Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder of StayNTouch. “With EMV integration completed, we are proud to now offer the market’s leading transaction security suite. Hoteliers now have one less thing to worry about.”

For more information about StayNTouch, contact:

Frewoini Golla, Marketing Manager

StayNTouch Inc.

Tel: +1 301-799-3280

Email: frewoini(at)stayntouch(dot)com

About StayNTouch Inc.

StayNTouch is a “Software as a Service” hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today’s guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

To learn more watch our video "The New Way....To Hotel!"

Twitter: @StayNTouchInc

Facebook: facebook.com/stayntouch

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/stayntouch

About Merchant Link

Merchant Link is a leading provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk and hassle of payments for more than 500,000 restaurant, hotel and retail locations. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Merchant Link currently enables more than 6 billion transactions annually for some of the world's best-known merchants, providing connectivity to the major U.S. payment card processors. TransactionVault®, our tokenization solution, TransactionShield®, our point-to-point encryption solution, and TransactionLink™, our EMV solution, mitigate the risk of a data compromise while lowering the cost and effort of PCI compliance. For more information, please visit http://www.merchantlink.com.

EMV is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United States and other countries.