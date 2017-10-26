Rafe Gomez / VC Inc. Marketing

Rafe Gomez of VC Inc. Marketing has been honored by Bulldog Reporter’s Bulldog Stars of PR Awards as the 2017 Best Sole Practitioner of the Year. The Awards, which are presented annually, celebrate the best and brightest in PR/communications agencies and individuals globally.

“I’m extremely grateful to Bulldog Reporter for recognizing our work,” says Gomez, who is also a contributor to CNBC, Entrepreneur, Marketing Profs, CMO, PR Daily, Fox Business News, Startup Mindset, and the New York Daily News. “I’ve been a fan of the company’s news site and its ‘Daily Dog’ newsletter for a long time, so to be chosen as a Bulldog Stars of PR Award winner is pretty exciting.”

After transitioning from a career as a guest music host on QVC and a syndicated mix show DJ on radio stations across America, Gomez got his start as a PR practitioner in 2009 when he launched a media campaign for his career strategy audiobook “What’s In It For ME?”. The title was a top seller on Amazon, iTunes, and Audible and was featured on a variety of broadcast outlets - including MSNBC, Fox News Channel, PBS, NY1, and ABC News Radio.

As the co-owner of VC Inc. Marketing, Gomez creates multimedia PR campaigns for startups and established organizations in the higher education, hospitality, food/beverage, tech, and health/wellness industries. His initiatives aim to improve competitive positioning, develop executive thought leadership, boost off-page SEO, and increase multimedia sales support content for his clients.

“Congratulations to Rafe for winning the Best Sole Practitioner Gold Award in this year’s Bulldog Reporter Stars of PR Awards,” said Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor. “His firm demonstrated superb agency positioning, strong client growth and retention, and sensational results for his clients over the past year, and he has become a real industry mover and shaker in public relations.”

The Bulldog Stars of PR Awards consists of 20 agency and individual categories, and is the PR industry’s only awards program that’s judged by professional journalists. This year’s judges included Pulitzer Prize winning author/journalist Tom Hallman Jr., columnist Christopher Elliott (Money Magazine, Washington Post, USA Today), Forbes CMO Network editor Jennifer Rooney, and Richard Carufel.