Robert J. Scott, Managing Partner, Scott & Scott, LLP

The General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) is looming. GDPR becomes effective May 2018. For Managed Service Providers, the risks of non-compliance can range from up to €20 million to 4% of annual revenues. It is imperative that Managed Service Providers know what is necessary in assessing their compliance obligations with GDPR

On November 1, Scott & Scott, LLP, is sponsoring a complimentary webinar constructed in a way to do a deeper dive on specific topics relating to GDPR to equip MSPs with advanced knowledge, use cases, and legal requirements to be compliant before the May 2018 deadline.

This webinar will teach you:



How and to what extent your Managed Service business is affected by GDPR.

What new rights do data subjects have under GDPR, and how that affects MSPs.

What it means to be a “processor” under GDPR.

What types of data and services require compliance with GDPR.

What steps are necessary for Managed Service Providers to meet their legal compliance before the May 2018 deadline.

About Robert J. Scott

Robert J. Scott, Scott & Scott, LLP Managing Partner, represents mid-market and large enterprise companies in software license transactions and disputes with major software publishers such as Adobe, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. He has defended over 275 software audit matters initiated by software piracy trade groups such as the BSA and SIIA. He is counsel to some of the world's largest corporations on information technology matters including intellectual property licensing, risk management, data privacy,and outsourcing. He is a board member of the MSPAlliance.

About Scott & Scott, LLP

Scott & Scott, LLP is a boutique intellectual property and technology law with an emphasis on software licensing and disputes, technology transactions, software copyright litigation, and security and privacy. The firm is committed to monitoring the developing technology and emerging law in order to provide highly focused representation to clients that range from mature small businesses to publicly traded multi-national corporations.

Visit Scott & Scott, LLP online at http://www.scottandscottllp.com.

