We are excited to serve the Walmart shoppers of Princeton with unrivaled service in mobile device and computer repairs. The convenience and affordability of our repairs never come at the expense of quality workmanship and professional service, says Taki Skouras, the co-founder and CEO of Cellairis.

Cellairis is a mobile device repair franchise that can be found throughout retail centers, malls and Walmarts across the nation. Cellairis is known for their ability to provide a full menu of on-site repairs for leading smartphone, tablet and computer models, including those from iPhone, iPad and Samsung Galaxy. With their team of trained technicians and convenient locations, Cellairis is able to fulfill their mission to provide some of the most convenient mobile device repair service in the industry. They offer fast, on-site service and a competitive rate on all types of repair services, including water damage repair, cracked screen replacement, battery replacement and more.

The recent opening of Cellairis inside the Princeton Walmart gives customers a valued opportunity to drop off their damaged cell phone or tablet and complete their shopping in the store while the repairs are performed. Most cases of screen damage can be fixed in under an hour. All repair services include quality-tested replacement parts and an unbeatable warranty.

According to Digital Trends, as much as 30 percent of smartphone owners are carrying around a cracked or shattered screen right now. Considering the high and versatile usage of today’s smartphone, screen damage is very common. However, Cellairis realizes the hesitation that most customers face when considering repair for their damaged device. Cellairis aims to address concerns of cost and convenience by allowing users to get their device repaired within minutes and at a fraction of the cost of replacing the entire device.

“We are excited to serve the Walmart shoppers of Princeton with unrivaled service in mobile device and computer repairs. The convenience and affordability of our repairs never come at the expense of quality workmanship and professional service,” says Taki Skouras, the co-founder and CEO of Cellairis.

In addition to smartphone and computer repairs, Cellairis also offers a retail line of trend-setting cases and other mobile device accessories such as batteries, Bluetooth, chargers, screen protectors and more. Customers may also trade in their used tablets or cellphones for quick cash back.

If you would like to get more information about Cellairis and the device repair franchise or to find out if a Cellairis repair center is coming to your nearest Walmart store, please email mgann(at)cellairis(dot)com or visit http://www.cellairis.com.

About Cellairis:

Cellairis has franchises throughout the United States including multiple franchises in the greater Princeton area. Their device repair centers are committed to providing fast turnaround times and guaranteed repairs on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and other electronic devices. In most instances, mobile devices are repaired the same day, while you wait. From premium fashionable cases and accessories to expert device repair services, Cellairis holds a reputation for exceptional customer service and top-quality workmanship. Cellairis also buys and sells used iPhones and iPads for cash. http://www.cellairis.com