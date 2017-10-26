“We are excited to bring our vision to reality over the next few years at Boxwood Road,” said E. Thomas Harvey, III, Chairman and CEO, HHA. “We are confident our vision for this site will create thousands of jobs during construction and thousands more well-paying permanent jobs.”

Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. (HHA) is excited to announce the completed acquisition of the former General Motors Automobile Assembly plant located at 801 Boxwood Road, Wilmington, DE.

Boxwood Industrial Park, LLC, an affiliate company of Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc., has acquired the 142 acre site which includes in excess of 3 million square feet of former automobile manufacturing space. Built in 1946, the site most notably served as the former General Motors Automobile Assembly plant until the plant closed in July 2009.

Redevelopment plans will be announced in the future as HHA continues to formulate its plans for the property. Simultaneously, HHA is planning future public meetings and local events to establish a communications platform directly with the community to keep all stakeholders informed of major milestones associated with the site redevelopment. M&T Bank is assisting with the financing of the property.

“We are excited to bring our vision to reality over the next few years at Boxwood Road,” said E. Thomas Harvey, III, Chairman and CEO, HHA. “We are confident our vision for this site will create thousands of jobs during construction and thousands more well-paying permanent jobs.”

From its successful redevelopment of Twin Spans Business Park in New Castle, Delaware, HHA brings a wealth of experience with projects of this nature. Similar in scale to the GM Boxwood facility, Twin Spans Business Park is a 135 acre and 2 million square feet Class A commercial warehouse, distribution and office campus. Formerly an obsolete manufacturing facility operated by Chicago Bridge & Iron, the Twin Spans campus is today 100% leased and employs over 1,000 people.

“We are proud to be in a position to help attract quality companies and jobs to Delaware,” said Thomas J. Hanna, President, HHA. “This is a rare availability of centrally located property within our region and offers compelling value to a wide array of prospective tenants.”

HHA is also pleased to announce several promotions with its expansion strategy.



Thomas J. Hanna as President

Michael B. Kinnard as Executive Vice President & General Counsel

John Harvey as President of Big Box Buildings, an HHA start up affiliate construction firm

William Harvey as Vice President of Property Management

M. William Lower as Vice President of Environmental and Governmental Affairs

Ryan Kennedy as Vice President of Marketing

All promotions are effective immediately.

E. Thomas Harvey, III, Chairman and CEO of HHA, stated that “these promotions will prepare our company for the growth opportunities that lie ahead, particularly the redevelopment of the former GM Boxwood Road facility; we are proud of our talented team.”

Harvey, Hanna & Associates (HHA) is a full service Commercial Real Estate Redevelopment Company featuring 5.2 million square feet of prime location commercial, retail, hotel and industrial real estate in Delaware.