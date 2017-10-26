SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™ “Our SPiN System™ is clinically proven to help physicians reach the smallest nodules, and these new tools provide additional flexibility to help physicians reach and guide treatment for early stage cancer when patients have the best prognosis.”

Veran Medical continues its mission to stage shift cancer with the launch of four new Always-On Tip Tracked® instruments designed to diagnose and guide treatment of small suspicious nodules likely to be early stage lung cancer. The four products include the following innovations:



SPiN Xtend™: a new longer, adjustable length needle designed to extend a physician’s reach to smaller targets up to 4cm outside the airway or when the last turn can’t be easily made in the airways.

SPiN Perc™ (20cm): a new longer SPiN Perc™ Kit for deeper targets and larger patients

SPiN Perc™ Localization Needles: (1cm and 2cm dye marking zone lengths) to precisely localize small, deep nodules (not visible or palpable) - in the OR prior to wedge resection

Veran is also introducing new SPiN Planning™ and SPiN Drive® software upgrades designed to further improve diagnostic yield and simplify procedures to ensure a faster diagnosis of lung cancer. The earlier patients are diagnosed, the faster they can receive life-saving therapy and improve chances of survival.

“The expanding adoption of lung cancer screening has given us a real opportunity to catch cancer earlier and save lives, but only if we can help physicians reach the smallest nodules,” said Veran Medical CEO Jason Pesterfield. “Our SPiN System™ is clinically proven to help physicians reach the smallest nodules, and these new tools provide additional flexibility to help physicians reach and guide treatment for early stage cancer when patients have the best prognosis.”

Veran’s next generation SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™ offers an industry leading precision thoracic guidance platform that allows lung specialists to seamlessly transition between a navigated endobronchial approach and a navigated transthoracic approach utilizing SPiN Perc™, to help physicians rapidly and definitively diagnose lung cancer. A published clinical study utilizing a multi-modality approach, including Veran’s SPiN System™ and SPiN Perc™, have demonstrated a 92% diagnostic yield.

Lung Cancer remains the number one cancer killer worldwide. 94 million current or former smokers remain at elevated risk in the U.S. alone. More than 8 million people in the U.S. currently meet the criteria for lung cancer screening. When suspicious lesions are discovered, patients need answers. But mounting clinical data suggests that a large percentage of the hundreds of thousands of bronchoscopies performed every year on suspected lung cancer patients are non-diagnostic—delaying potential life saving therapy.

About Veran Medical Technologies

Veran is a privately held medical device company headquartered in St. Louis, MO. The company’s main focus is assisting physicians in the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. In the United States, lung cancer kills more people each year than breast, prostate, pancreatic and colon cancers combined.

Veran has developed and commercialized an FDA cleared, next generation electromagnetic thoracic navigation platform called the SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™. Veran’s breakthrough technology has been adopted by leading cancer centers throughout the United States. Veran provides physicians with a full line of bronchoscopic brushes, needles, forceps and steerable catheters with tiny electromagnetic sensors embedded in the tips for precise navigation. The combination of these proprietary Always-On Tip Tracked® instruments and Veran’s exclusive patient respiratory gating technology enables physicians to accurately access lung nodules by accounting for nodule movement during patient breathing, a common challenge for lung specialists.

Another challenge lung specialists face is that approximately 40% of lung nodules lie outside of an airway, making them very difficult to reach endobronchially, and traditionally requiring an additional procedure. Veran’s SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™ is the first and only FDA cleared technology that enables Pulmonologists or Thoracic Surgeons to safely and accurately access lung nodules outside of an airway using SPiN Perc™, a navigated transthoracic needle. With SPiN Perc™, Veran combines endobronchial navigation with percutaneous navigation, allowing physicians to access all lung nodules in a single procedure, regardless of nodule size or location. This eliminates the cost and risk of unnecessary procedures and empowers physicians to provide a same day diagnosis for their patients. The early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer has been proven to save lives.

