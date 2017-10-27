Andretti Autosport® Augmented Reality App Ported to Apple ARKit

Andretti Autosport® Augmented Reality Indy Car at Speedway in Indianapolis With ARKit, ARCore and Project Tango, the mobile device manufacturers have now unlocked augmented reality for the masses, as millions of iOS and Android users can now experience captivating AR applications. It will be interesting to see what is created from these exciting new technologies.

Kinetic Vision recently ported the Andretti Autosport® Augmented Reality app to Apple ARKit, providing millions of iPhone and iPad users the ability to utilize this exciting AR experience. The app lets users place scaled or full-size race cars from each race series into any environment with photorealistic real-time rendering.

Andretti Autosport, one of the most well-known names is motorsports, had the app created to give fans the opportunity to experience full-size race cars from each series they race in, any place and at any time. For example, a fan from a small town in Japan could place a racing Volkswagen Beetle in their driveway and walk completely around it just as if it was really there. Or a fan in Indiana could place a scale Indy car in their living room for a party they have for the big race in May. The possibilities are limitless.

In this example, a virtual Indy car is being shown in the pits at the speedway in Indianapolis. See a video of the Andretti Autosport Augmented Reality app in action here.

Kinetic Vision created the app using their proprietary virtual product placement technology. This exciting tech gives manufacturers the ability to have their customers place life-size virtual products in their homes, offices, outdoors, anywhere! Just like staging a house for sale, virtual product placement creates a connection between the buyer, the product, and the use environment, and that connection greatly increases the likelihood of a sale.