REELZ today announced that the groundbreaking documentary, JFK: The Smoking Gun, will return to the network Monday, November 6 at 6pm ET/3pm PT. The two-hour documentary, extensively researched by veteran police detective Colin McLaren, is based on his four and a half year investigation into JFK’s death including inspecting more than 30,000 government documents — totaling millions of pages — from the Warren Commission, FBI files, Dallas Sheriff’s Department files, media reports and the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) report issued in 1998. (The ARRB was created in 1992 as an independent agency to re-examine assassination-related records that federal agencies still regarded as too sensitive to open to the public).

Up until today, 35,000 documents have not been fully available (some partially redacted) to the public, and among them, 3,603 had never been seen by the public. Now, as thousands of previously classified and/or redacted government documents are released to the public, the repeat airing of JFK: The Smoking Gun will once again detail McLaren’s comprehensive investigation. The conclusion…McLaren answers what is perhaps the most asked question of the last 50 years—who killed JFK?

Detective McLaren’s research marks the first and only time a qualified homicide detective has carefully analyzed the complete catalog of evidence, testimony and witness statements surrounding the JFK assassination using state-of-the-art investigative tools and research methodologies. He uses gun/bullet evidence and facts and witness testimony from those on the ground and those in the presidential and surrounding limos, coupled with the 20-year probe by ballistics expert Howard Donahue to provide what is by far the most convincing, evidence-based explanation for what happened on November 22, 1963. After reading Bonar Menninger’s Mortal Error: The Shot That Killed JFK, which details the 25 years of painstaking work done by Donahue, McLaren committed himself to digging even deeper in the case with the discipline of his crime scene investigation experience.

