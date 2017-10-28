Intel Corporation and Aventyn Inc., announced collaboration towards innovation in smart IOT connected health solutions, services and commercialization of integrated clinical evidenced solutions for hospitals and healthcare providers. The combined offering of leading edge Intel® Health Application Platform for connected health care with Vitalbeat® integrated remote monitoring and management system is focused on enabling enhanced choices for providers, payers and pharma-life science companies. These verticals can now improve chronic disease patient population management, prevent avoidable readmissions with advanced patient engagement at lower costs and better outcomes.

The collaboration is immediately benefiting Hospital Systems, Accountable Care Organization and Community Health providers in deploying a robust and scalable clinical evidenced patient personalized, preventive health and wellness remote patient monitoring platform. Vitalbeat next generation cloud platform is the first to integrate novel wireless medical grade devices and wearables with a clinical evidenced platform (Remote-HF-1, American Heart Association Circulation 2014) for home, ambulatory and bedside care settings for chronic disease monitoring and improved patient outcomes.

Vitalbeat from Aventyn is a clinical evidence-based cloud solution that provides simple, cost-effective remote patient monitoring and integrated chronic disease management systems. Heart Failure, Chronic care centers, specialty groups, primary care physicians, skilled nursing facilities, home health service providers, can now remotely monitor patients’ vital signs, health metrics, symptoms, medication adherence and compliance securely using traditional and mobile computing devices including intelligent home gateways, computers, smartphones, and tablet devices. Clinically proven long-term disease management programs are enabled by Vitalbeat for Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and co-morbidities such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension, sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease (CKD), amongst other chronic conditions. Patients and healthcare providers manage vital sign trends, health metrics, diet, physical activity, and medication compliance by configurable alerts and reminders based on personalized thresholds, goals and clinical guidelines. Patient electronic health record (EHR) data integrates with BlueButton, Continuity of Care Document (CCD), FIHR compliant EHR’s, along with secure private social media platforms, to provide care continuity and improved quality of life with better outcomes.

“The time is now to accelerate innovation at the edge of care in order to make remote care models the new Standard of Care, which is critically need to bend the cost curve down and the outcomes curve upward,” said David Ryan, GM Health Sector Intel IoT Group.

“Aventyn technology represents the growing innovation in digital health. I am pleased to assist in the translation of clinical trials and studies to everyday practice for improving patient’s quality of life indicators,” said Dr. Kris Vijay, Abrazo Arizona Heart Institute medical director. “We have been involved in original work at our center and collaborative hospitals and believe in the potential of Aventyn technology. My expertise in heart failure treatment and non-invasive cardiology will assist in convergence of clinical practice with Aventyn technology. I look forward to the eventual everyday of connected digital health.”

"We have taken a big step forward in personalized intelligent health solutions with the Intel Health Application Platform connected products for global anyplace, anywhere remote care for the chronically ill population." said Navin Govind, founder and chief executive officer of Aventyn "This innovative technology helps our health care partners advance delivery of reliable remote care solutions enhancing patient engagement, user experience with diverse wearable, medical devices connected to our next generation Vitalbeat integrated chronic disease management platform."

Healthcare providers, payers, pharma-life science research centers and home care service providers can contact Aventyn to participate in upcoming clinical studies and trials towards commercial deployment for patient engagement and population health.

Contact Puja Chandler: puja(at)aventyn(dot)com or by phone +1 (231) RX4-BEAT

About Aventyn, Inc.

Aventyn is an innovative, award winning connected health company delivering clinical evidenced solutions for Personalized Chronic Care, Medical Imaging, Predictive Analytics and Risk Assessment. Our standards based, secure core to cloud connected solutions Lower Costs - Improve Quality - Better Outcomes for health Providers, Insurers, Pharma-lifesciences Cogenetics for population health management. Aventyn standards based secure core to cloud connected clinical information processing solutions with proprietary health information security and integrated wireless bio-sensor capability enable continuity of care anytime, anywhere and anyplace. Vitalbeat Integrated Chronic Disease Management patient personalized solutions are tailored for bedside, home and remote monitoring. Aventyn offers bundled and per patient per month subscription solutions with strategic provider and payer partners with locations at Aventyn AB Sweden, Aventyn UK Ltd, Aventyn India Pvt Ltd and Aventyn Inc., USA.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.