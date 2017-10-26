United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Sage Benefit Advisors as its newest Partner Firm. Located in Fort Collins, Colorado, Sage Benefit Advisors is a full service health insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm.

“Sage is pleased to be part of the United Benefit Advisors national network. While most other brokerages are shrinking or consolidating, we remain committed to growing our practice locally. Not just growth for the sake of growth, but growth that naturally results from taking care of people and serving our community. The UBA partnership, and the shared wisdom it affords, benefits our employees, our clients, and ultimately our entire community,” says Tim Hebert, Managing Partner of Sage Benefit Advisors.

In addition to offering Colorado health insurance for individuals and families, Sage Benefit Advisors also specializes in group health insurance and employee benefit plan administration. Their services include expert plan design and decision support, professional implementation services, electronic enrollment options, renewal management, and human resource compliance solutions.

UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE says, “With more than five decades of combined experience in the insurance industry, the staff at Sage Benefit Advisors is an excellent addition to our growing partnership at UBA. Combined with their broker certification with Connect for Health Colorado, the services their team-oriented staff provide to their clients and surrounding communities will help strengthen UBA’s impact in Colorado.”

As the newest Partner Firm of UBA, Sage Benefit Advisors joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. As a combined group, UBA’s annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top five employee benefit advisory organizations in the U.S.

ABOUT Sage Benefit Advisors

Sage Benefit Advisors was founded in 2002 and is Northern Colorado’s premier health insurance and employee benefits firm. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Sage’s team of 12 advisors provides health and related insurance services to over 500 businesses and thousands of individuals. For more information, visit http://www.sageba.com.

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

# # #