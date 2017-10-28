Kdan Mobile Software Ltd. (Kdan Mobile) today reveals a new version of its flagship Animation Desk application on Microsoft’s Windows 10 mobile devices and PCs. Animation Desk was the pioneering mobile 2D animation-making tool. First launched in the iOS market, Animation Desks has dominated the mobile arena in animation creation. The refreshed version accommodates its users with more advanced functionality, better usability and connection between different Windows devices.

The developer behind Animation Desk, Kdan Mobile, claims that it is the only application on Universal Windows Platform that offers its users a one-stop solution for hand-drawn animation creation.

“Users can create hand-drawn animations with extensive drawing tools, manage and organize animation projects, and exchange creative ideas and animation techniques with like-minded animators via the built-in animation sharing platform AniZone,” explained Kevin Huang, the chief designer of Animation Desk.

The main advancements in this version are the new user interface, automatic updates, synchronization between all Windows devices and PCs via Kdan Cloud, and integration of AniZone, which offers a platform for users to share and collaborate on animation projects.

The latest version of the app is also compatible with Kdan Mobile’s extension pack, Creativity 365. Users just need to subscribe once to Creativity 365 for access to the advanced animation tools, additional features and 1TB cloud storage on any device across major operation systems.

“Animation Desk has enjoyed its leading position in the field and we would like it to keep it that way on Windows,” said Kenny Su, the CEO of Kdan Mobile.

“Besides offering the usual animation drawing tools, we take a holistic approach and consider what additional functions animators would want in order for them to build their animations professionally and to continue making great work.”

“We want to foster discussions and collaborations between artists, as we believe it would help individuals improve. To support this, we are hosting our annual animation contest iAniMagic2017 this year with new competition rules. This year’s contest will focus on teamwork, allowing participants to compete in teams and work together,” added Su.

The updated Animation Desk for Windows 10 is now available to download for free on the Windows Store.

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd

Since 2009, Kdan Mobile has been a dedicated provider of mobile software applications and online services that allow users to better leverage their productivity and creativity. Kdan's works are backed by more than 100 million downloads worldwide; their solutions empower the world to create, distribute, and conjoin projects via a variety of devices across platforms. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in Mainland China and the U.S.

For product inquiries, please contact:

Clare Lo

Global Marketing & PR Specialist

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd.

+886-6-3131660

pr(at)kdanmobile(dot)com

http://www.kdanmobile.com/