Teambuilding Solutions win coveted HR & Training Award

Teambuilding Solutions has been awarded the accolade of 'Best Team Building Provider - UK' in the 2017 CV Magazines HR & Training Awards - receiving industry recognition for the second year running.

This prestigious award acknowledges that Teambuilding Solutions is continually innovating within the team building industry by creating new events for its clients every year whilst delivering excellence on events to its clients.

"We are delighted to receive this award”, comments Managing Director, Andy O’Callaghan. “It reinforces all the work we do on a day-to-day basis to provide our clients with innovative and professional team building events.”

This is the second year in a row that Teambuilding Solutions has won awards after scooping regional and national awards in 2016. As the team building industry continues to grow with ever more products, the company aims to deliver events across the full spectrum of team building activities - from fun sessions designed to create stronger bonds within the team to workshops that aim to identify the strengths of the individuals within the team. It is this diversity that makes the company stand out amongst its rivals.

O'Callaghan continues, "We believe that our strength lies in our holistic approach to team development. We understand that a fun day out alone won't build a team, it requires much deeper investigation. This is what separates us from our competitors, the fact that we understand what is required for a team to develop to its full potential."

The company plans to keep up its ethos of continual development and innovation and looks forward to receiving more accolades in the future.

About Teambuilding Solutions

Teambuilding Solutions was founded in 2010 by Andy O’Callaghan who has over 15 years experience in teambuilding and facilitation. The company, which is based in the New Forest, Hampshire, specialises in providing innovative, tailor-made teambuilding and corporate events to a wide variety of clients. They pride themselves on their exceptional customer service and attention to detail to ensure your day runs as smoothly as possible.