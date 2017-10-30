As a longstanding supporter of SiriusDecisions, Ledger Bennett is to become sponsor to the breakthrough summit in Singapore in November 2017.

Since 2013, Ledger Bennett has subscribed and nurtured the SiriusDecisions culture within its client base. SiriusDecisions provides digital marketers with actionable intelligence and B2B marketing expertise across the globe, including collaboration, innovation and groundbreaking research in all areas of digital marketing. As a major subscriber to the SiriusDecisions culture, Ledger Bennett specialize in operationalizing SiriusDecisions frameworks and B2B Demand Generation best practices for sales and marketing leaders.

In 2017 Ledger Bennett has furthered its relationship with SiriusDecisions by sponsoring all three of its global summit events. This includes the 3,000+ delegate event in Las Vegas for North America, the EMEA Summit in London and the all-new APAC Summit in Singapore.

Company Director, Phil Ledger states, “We’re in our 4th year of supporting SiriusDecisions events. Following two successful SiriusDecisions Summits in 2017 we look forward to supporting their global clients as one of the sponsors of their Inaugural SiriusDecisions Summit in Asia Pacific.”

The APAC event November 16 2017, will address regional specific challenges for B2B marketers with more than 150 sales, marketing and product leaders in the region. It is the first of many events in APAC as SiriusDecisions’ frameworks increase in success and popularity.

Andrea Glenn, Head of Client Success, says, “Ledger Bennett understands SiriusDecisions’ frameworks, not only theoretically, but by operationalizing your company’s growth strategy and offering tangible, measurable results for your stakeholders. APAC is an increasingly important region for our global clients and we have extensive Demand Generation experience in both the emerging and mature markets in this increasingly complex region.

The relationship with SiriusDecisions is a vital one as the progressive marketers that attend the summits and subscribe to SiriusDecisions are forging ahead to develop truly modern marketing on a global scale, Ledger Bennett has built our entire agency around supporting these world-class leaders in B2B digital marketing.”

About Ledger Bennett

Established in 1985, Ledger Bennett has developed into a market-leading B2B demand generation agency. The company is focused on creating demand for clients’ products and services globally, combining raw data with in-depth research and analysis to develop unique insights.

As experts in the fields of Account Based Marketing, Performance Marketing and Demand Center Development, Ledger Bennett works as an extension of a client’s marketing team, operating centrally-activated and regionally-executed campaigns. The company creates and drives multi-channel, multi-regional digital campaigns for some of the world’s most successful brands including LinkedIn, Canon, Zebra Technologies and Rockwell Automation.

Whatever the requirement, Ledger Bennett can create it, build it, launch it, run it and report on it. With offices based in London, San Francisco and Chicago, they are perfectly placed to achieve it all on a global scale.

For more information visit http://www.ledgerbennett.com