MicroMoney Intl., a market pioneer blockchain credit bureau and a social lender helping millions of unbanked get their first loan in Asia, has announced the expansion of its token distribution campaign to two major markets – China and the United States. The announcement is likely to give a fresh boost to the MicroMoney campaign, which has generated $7.8 million to date.

“We are delighted to expand to new regions with our campaign as it will provide more opportunities to new investors to benefit from our business model. We believe that our policy of socially conscious lending has no boundaries or borders,” said Sai Hnin Aung, MicroMoney COO and co-founder. “We hope to invest these raised funds into developing a worldwide network of blockchain based credit business and help serve the 2 billion of unbanked people around the world.”

With China dubbed “the undoubted center of global FinTech innovation and adoption” by Ernst & Young, there is an increased interest in promising startups from the country’s army of investors. The entrepreneurs in China have shifted attention to foreign ICOs after a ban for local start-ups to raise crypto-currency was announced in September. The ban did not prohibit Chinese to invest in various entities that originate in other parts of the world. And with China hosting major crypto-currency forums, such as the Global Blockchain Summit, the perspectives for MicroMoney are even brighter.

In the U.S., the company has complied with all required regulations to allow investing into MicroMoney tokens, which are available for immediate purchase. MicroMoney's AMM token pre-distribution campaign generated over $5 million. The actual token distribution began on October 18 and is aiming to distribute between $15 million and $30 million (hard cap) worth of swaps.

A two-year-old business headquartered in Singapore, MicroMoney plans to use attracted funds to expand to Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Nigeria launch its blockchain credit bureau and add over 100,000 previously unbanked customers, thus including them into the global financial system.

Today, banks are not able to approve first loan applications for billions of people worldwide due to the absence of credit history and records. A thriving business in Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka with 100,000 registered users and 40,000 loans issued this year, MicroMoney breaks this vicious cycle by lending to the unbanked and thus creating credit profiles banks could use, a breakthrough made possible by productization of the proprietary blockchain-based Decentralised A.I. Scoring System.

About MicroMoney

Founded in 2015, MicroMoney International (micromoney.io) is a global fintech company offering financial services for the unbanked in the emerging markets, and access to the unbanked audience for banks, trade, and financial organizations. MicroMoney is a fast-growing company valued at $1.85 million, with over 85 employees in six international locations.

MicroMoney makes lending decisions using a proprietary, A.I. algorithms, machine learning, and Big Data based mobile scoring system. MicroMoney's lending process doesn't require any collateral or paper-based documentation. MicroMoney collects customers' opt-in mobile phone data to establish potential borrowers' credit score. MicroMoney uses the score to generate credit profiles, stored with MicroMoney Blockchain Credit Bureau, which in turn shares this data with financial institutions worldwide. For more information please visit: https://micromoney.io/