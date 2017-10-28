TA Roofing in York Achieve CompetentRoofer Membership

Further to their accomplished membership of The National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC), TA Roofing (York) are now members of the CompetentRoofer Scheme.

This is great news for TA Roofing as it allows them to self-certify that their roofing work complies with Building Regulations.

With a rise in rogue traders throughout the UK, this government-licensed scheme reassures customers that the work carried out by its members meets the exacting standards of the Building Regulations as well as saving time and money.

Stuart Simpson, Managing Director, added: “We’re very pleased to have achieved the CompetentRoofer membership and we’re only the second contractors to be approved within York and the surrounding area with a 20 mile radius.”

Becoming a fully registered CompetentRoofer isn’t easy and each contractor must pass a financial check and undergo a strict audit. Furthermore, they must complete a stringent site inspection, making sure they comply with the relevant British Standards, Health & Safety requirements and Building Regulations. But that’s not all, each registered contractor must also receive an audit and inspection a minimum of once per year.

There are many trades associations out there but they’re definitely not all equal. A lot of them are happy just to receive their membership fee without vetting the contractor properly. Therefore customers are still open to unscrupulous tradespeople.

For that reason, TA Roofing were prepared to do the hard work and to go through the strict vetting procedure of both the NFRC and CompetentRoofer, in order to prove their solid business practices and reputation.

Stuart added, “In a crowded marketplace, we want our firm to stand out from the rest by providing the highest level of customer service and workmanship possible from our highly skilled and qualified roofers.”

https://www.competentroofer.co.uk/homeowners