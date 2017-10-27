Breathe film producer Jonathan Cavendish Over 6,000 Scots are directly affected by PPS and a film can get Polio back in the public mind and as such we are grateful for the patronage of the film’s producer, whose father Robin is played by Andrew Garfield in the film.

PPS Day 2017 will take place at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on 2 November, organised by national charity, The British Polio Fellowship, which represents the community of Polio survivors in the UK.

The film’s producer, Jonathan Cavendish has recently become a Patron of The British Polio Fellowship as the charity seeks to raise the profile of the plight faced by an estimated 120,000 people in the UK who live with PPS – a neurological condition for which there is no cure - and to call for an end to people waiting up to six years for a diagnosis of PPS.

“The launch of Breathe is perfect timing for this year’s PPS Day,” said CEO of The British Polio Fellowship, Ted Hill MBE. “Over 6,000 Scots are directly affected by PPS and a film can get Polio back in the public mind and as such we are grateful for the patronage of the film’s producer, whose father Robin is played by Andrew Garfield in the film. We are also grateful to the Scottish Parliament for helping us raise the issues in Scotland.”

The fifth annual PPS Day begins with an event in the Garden Lobby at Holyrood at 5.30pm, with speakers including event sponsor Alex Neil MSP; Dr Graham Cope and a speaker from the Scottish Post Polio Network. The evening will see ten iconic venues across Scotland floodlit in British Polio blue and green, in solidarity with the 120,000 people in the UK living with PPS; those taking part include Edinburgh Castle; Inverness castle; Glasgow Cathedral; the Falkirk Wheel; and the stunning Kelpies in Grangemouth.

“We are delighted to be bringing PPS Day 2017 to Scotland and are grateful for all the support north of the border,” added Ted. “Breathe is an important reminder of the personal devastation caused by Polio and that the battle to beat the legacy of this disease is far from over in the shape of PPS. With our combined efforts, we hope this PPS Day will be the best yet as we week to educate people of this significant and important national and global health issue.”

For further information about the British Polio Fellowship, visit http://www.britishpolio.org.uk or call 0800 043 1935. For more on PPS Day 2017: https://britishpolio.org.uk/pps-day-2017/