Jaswal & Co. Launches Versatile Watch Campaign on KickStarter

Jaswal & Co. has recently launched a campaign for their Luxury Timepiece System [LTS] —a versatile timepiece made to be worn with any outfit.

About The System

The square case design draws inspiration from Art Deco timepieces of the 1920’s that have withstood the test of time. The minimally designed dial is protected by a scratch resistant sapphire coated crystal. At the heart of this timepiece is a reliable Ronda Swiss Made Quartz movement known for its low profile and lightweight. Each system includes 4 bands made from high quality materials, and a travel kit so you can take your watch collection with you when you travel. Between the two watch case color ways, polished and black, you will always have a timepiece to match any outfit.

Pricing and Availability

The Luxury Timepiece System is available to back now on KickStarter. Once the campaign ends, the watch is set to be shipped to backers in time for the December holidays, and is this seasons must have fashion accessory. The starting price for each system is $180 USD.

Learn more about their campaign by visiting their KickStarter Page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/659047157/jaswal-and-co-luxury-timepiece-system