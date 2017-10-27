Pomeroy, a leading independent provider of Global IT Managed Services, today announced that Brian J. Robinson will succeed Christopher C. Froman as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective October 26, 2017.

Mr. Froman becomes the Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for nearly nine years. Early in his tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Froman successfully led the Company through a public-to-private transaction, as well as subsequent mergers, acquisitions and changes in company ownership.

“We were very fortunate to have Brian join our executive team as CFO just over a year ago. Our entire organization will benefit from his expanded leadership as CEO. The time is right for a change in leadership at Pomeroy, and I am proud to announce Brian as my successor,” said Chris Froman. “He is experienced, a catalyst for change, and he knows how to execute. Equally important, Brian is a person of great integrity. He is values driven, and he fosters an environment of accountability and empowerment. I am confident that our employees and our clients will both appreciate and benefit from Brian’s authentic, results oriented leadership style.”

“Chris led our Company through periods of transition, as well as transformation to a customer-centric culture. He met the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry, and strategically repositioned Pomeroy as a leading industry recognized Global IT Managed Services provider,” said Brian Robinson. “Chris also elevated Pomeroy’s reputation as an active and engaged corporate citizen, and he deserves a great deal of credit for strengthening the Company’s commitment to giving back in the communities where our 4,000 employees live and work.”

“Our organization is grateful for Chris’ contributions, and I am personally pleased that he will serve as Pomeroy’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. I will be working closely with Chris, the entire Board of Directors and management team as we relentlessly execute, pursue new growth opportunities, expand our market presence and continue to put our customers first,” said Robinson.

About Brian Robinson

Mr. Robinson joined Pomeroy in August 2016 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Robinson came to Pomeroy from General Cable Corporation, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for close to 10 years. Over a seventeen-year career at General Cable, he held positions including Vice President and Controller and Assistant Controller, International. Before joining General Cable, Mr. Robinson was an Audit Manager with Deloitte & Touche LLP, working both in the U.S. and abroad. Mr. Robinson is a graduate of the University of Dayton, School of Business, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy provides high quality IT infrastructure services from its locations throughout North America, Latin America and Europe and Asia. Pomeroy's portfolio of infrastructure managed services includes: End User Services, Network Services, Data Center Services and Cloud Services. Pomeroy also provides staffing services and the full range of procurement & logistics services. Consistently recognized as one of the Top 50 Solution Providers in North America, Pomeroy works with clients (either remotely or on premise), to assess, plan, design, build, test, implement, manage and ultimately optimize each client's IT infrastructure, leading to the creation of tangible business value and return on their IT investments.