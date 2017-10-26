IVANS Wins ACORD Insurance Innovation Challenge

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that the company has won the prestigious ACORD Insurance Innovation Challenge in the Industry Innovator category for IVANS Markets.

The ACORD Insurance Innovation Challenge (AIIC) is the world’s premier event for innovation in insurance technology. The AIIC brings together insurance companies of all sizes and across all lines of business, investors and venture capital partners, technology startups, and industry innovators.

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Markets provides insurers an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

At the ACORD 2017 conference, the company was also honored with the Global Citizen Award for enabling download certification of the first Puerto Rican insurance company, thereby extending the use of ACORD standards into a new region.

“ACORD is the global leader in defining data standards and forms across the insurance industry, and we are honored by this recognition and are committed to continue our collaboration to increase connectivity across the insurance lifecycle,” said Matt Foran, vice president and general manager, IVANS Markets. “Connecting to a digital network of more than 30,000 agencies, IVANS Markets is the industry’s only application for insurers and MGAs to market and distribute products to the right agents at the right time to drive profitable premium growth.”

About IVANS Insurance

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.